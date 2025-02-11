At least 1 dead and several injured after a private jet crashed into another upon arrival in Arizona

By Amanda Jackson, Sharif Paget, Zoe Sottile and Amanda Musa, CNN

(CNN) — At least one person is dead and several injured after a small business jet crashed into a parked plane as it arrived at Scottsdale Airport in Arizona, just east of Phoenix, on Monday afternoon.

The arriving plane is owned by Mötley Crüe frontman Vince Neil, according to a representative for the singer. Neil was not onboard, the representative, Worrick Robinson, said in a statement to CNN.

One person died in the crash and three were hurt, according to city spokesperson Kelli Kuester. Officials earlier said four were hurt. The three who were injured were taken to hospitals, Kuester said.

Responders are still working to remove the body of the deceased victim, Scottsdale Fire Department Capt. David Folio said Monday. Police have not released names of those onboard.

Two pilots and two passengers were on board Neil’s plane, according to Robinson.

The Learjet 35A aircraft was arriving from Austin, Texas, when it veered off the runway and crashed into a parked Gulfstream G200 jet, Kuester said at a Monday news conference.

“It appears that the left main gear failed upon landing resulting in the accident,” she said.

The National Transportation Safety Board is at the scene and leading the investigation into the incident, according to Kuester. In response to a CNN inquiry, the NTSB said only that it is investigating.

Scottsdale Airport is a popular aviation hub for private jets coming in and out of the Phoenix area, especially during major events like last weekend’s Waste Management Phoenix Open golf tournament, which brands itself as the largest zero-waste sporting event in the world.

The Federal Aviation Administration briefly paused flights into the single-runway airport after the crash, but a later post from Scottsdale Airport’s X account suggests the runway reopened late Monday.

The crash follows several aviation disasters in recent weeks, including a fatal midair collision near Washington, DC, that killed all 67 people onboard both aircraft and the crash of a medevac jet in Philadelphia that killed seven.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2025 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.