Go green this Valentine’s Day with flowers that help at-risk youth

(CNN) — Just beyond the lilies and the zinnias, Dionta White can look out over the flower farm where he works and see the house where he was shot for the first time.

The 29-year-old works for Southside Blooms, a Chicago non-profit that employs at-risk youth and young adults to grow and arrange flowers. Once Dionta started farming with the group a few years ago, things in his life turned around.

“I was gang banging and getting into dumb things. The darkest moment was when I got shot the first time,” Dionta told CNN. “To go back to the community where all that happened, really helped clear my mind. (To see) how far I came from that — it’s like a starting point for me.”

Dionta says he was shot two more times before he realized he needed to do something else with his life. Southside Blooms offered him a job — and a fresh start.

It turns out, farming suits him. “It’s a very calm environment. Good people, good environment,” he said. “Being out in nature gets you closer to the earth. It puts you in a good mindset.” And all the positive feedback from the community makes him feel good.

So what’s a flower farm doing in the middle of inner city Chicago? That’s where Quilen and Hannah Blackwell come in.

The seeds of the business

Quilen Blackwell was tutoring kids on the south side of Chicago when he heard about a woman named Hannah Bonham doing similar work on the west side. United in their Christian faith and in their commitment to helping local kids the two teamed up professionally and personally— marrying and starting Southside Blooms together.

The Blackwells began acquiring vacant lots in the inner city and turning them into lush flower patches. The city gave them a free lease for some of the plots, others were donated, and eventually they ended up purchasing more land through their non-profit. They now have flower patches in six plots across the city.

Southside Blooms employs youth from age 16 to 25 to farm the land and run the flower business. Some choose to work outside in the small plots learning basic farming skills, while others learn about high-end floristry.

“Eighty percent of flowers come from overseas, so we saw an opportunity to bring that growing production to the inner city,” Quilen says.

All Southside Blooms arrangements emphasize eco-conscious practices. They avoid floral foam and use only compostable packaging. Floral lefotvers are repurposed (read: taken home to Mom) or composted. They even use solar power to run their irrigation systems.

From basketball to floristry

Rashod Little, 18, always wanted to be a basketball player. But when he needed to start making money, he decided to try working at Southside Blooms.

”He’s one of our top youth florists,” Quilen says. “He recently bought a car, bought his own apartment. He’s definitely one of our success stories.”

Rashod’s arrangements have been used at weddings, five-star hotels and at major events at the Field Museum.

Flowers that empower

Southside Blooms ships bouquets to the 48 contiguous states. They also have a monthly floral subscription service that supplies fresh blooms year-round.

And they won’t just supply your flowers. Now they’re creating a line of greeting cards made from recycled paper pulp and wildflower seeds. The cards can be planted in the ground and should eventually sprout wildflowers.

Rashod Little has two Valentines this year: his mother and grandmother. He plans to make each of them a bouquet of roses.

Other ways to go green this Valentine’s Day:

Give a gift of service (a massage, free babysitting)

If you know your Valentine likes to thrift shop, buy second-hand!

What’s that, you say? Your Valentine is far too bougie for second-hand? How about a rare first-edition of their favorite book? Or a vintage dress or designer handbag?

Set up a candlelight picnic or a cook a romantic dinner at home

Use brown paper or compostable wrapping paper for your gifts. Wrappily has several options.

Look to nature to embellish your wrapped gift! Leaves or fresh flowers are more eco-friendly – and more special – than a plastic bow.

