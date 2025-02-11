Starting over after tragedy strikes, ‘Einstein ring,’ helping kids with anxiety: Catch up on the day’s stories

By Daniel Wine, CNN

👋 Welcome to 5 Things PM! These are turbulent times — and not just for adults. The chaos of daily life ramps up anxiety in children, too. Experts offer advice about how parents can set the tone and help their kids calm down when they’re feeling worried.

Here’s what else you might have missed during your busy day:

5 things

1️⃣ After the fires: An Altadena family has stayed in four hotels and an Airbnb since the Southern California wildfires ravaged their home — just one example of what it’s been like trying to recover. Some are rebuilding, and others are starting over somewhere else.

2️⃣ Liver worries: Belly fat more than doubles your risk of suffering serious liver damage from drinking alcohol, a new study found. That’s one of three important health factors to consider before you polish off that next pint of beer or glass of wine.

3️⃣ ‘Einstein ring’: Astronomers with the European Space Agency’s Euclid mission captured an unprecedented look at a rare cosmic phenomenon with startling clarity, making the observations purely by happenstance.

4️⃣ AI art auction: People are calling on Christie’s New York to cancel an upcoming sale dedicated to art created with artificial intelligence — the first of its kind for a major auction house — over concerns about copyrighted work and the exploitation of human artists.

5️⃣ Fresh start: Civil war shredded Syria’s status as a popular Middle East tourist destination. Now that dictator Bashar al-Assad’s regime has been ousted, visitors are starting to return. Consider this before booking your trip.

Watch this

🧑‍⚖️ Courtroom brawl: A dramatic fight broke out during a court hearing in New Mexico for a murder suspect accused of killing his former girlfriend. Two people were arrested, and several others were detained.

Top headlines

• Trump’s federal changes face legal hurdles as president pushes Gaza plan

• Steve Bannon pleads guilty to defrauding donors in private border wall scheme

• Ceasefire ‘will end’ if Hamas does not return hostages by Saturday, Netanyahu says

$40.2 million

💰 That’s how much a couple paid for a London mansion with a pool, spa, gym, cinema and wine room. Then they found a huge moth infestation.

Check this out

👠 A fashion first: A new couture exhibition at the Louvre in Paris features 45 designers, including treasures from Versace and Dior. The collection explores the intersection of art and fashion from the 1960s to today.

Quotable

🤖 War of words: The battle for the future of AI is getting personal. Despite a massive offer to buy his company, Altman told a group of investors led by Musk that the ChatGPT maker is not for sale.

Quiz time

🪙 How much does it cost to make a penny, according to the US Mint?

﻿A. 1 cent

B. 1.8 cents

C. 2.6 cents

D. 3.7 cents

⬇️ Scroll down for the answer.

Good vibes

❤️ Lessons in love: Psychologists Arthur and Elaine Aron have dedicated their lives to studying relationships. They’ve been married for 50 years, so they have lots of experience. The California couple shared what they’ve learned to do — and not to do — to stay happy.

Thanks for reading

👋 We’ll see you tomorrow.

﻿🧠 Quiz answer: D. Making a penny costs 3 cents for production and 0.7 cents per coin for administrative and distribution costs.

