Two transgender girls sue to challenge Trump’s executive order banning them from high school sports

(CNN) — Two transgender girls who attend high school in New Hampshire are challenging the Trump administration’s recent executive order banning transgender girls and women from participating in sports, according to a court filing.

The teens, Parker Tirrell and Iris Turmelle, previously sued New Hampshire education officials over a state law prohibiting them from competing on girls’ sports teams at their public high schools. On Wednesday, their attorneys GLAD Law and the ACLU of New Hampshire filed an amended complaint asking the court to expand the case nationally to challenge Trump’s executive order.

Chris Erchull, senior staff attorney at GLBTQ Legal Advocates & Defenders, one of the plaintiffs’ representatives, said the executive order and others “amount to a coordinated campaign to prevent transgender people from functioning in society.”

“School sports are an important part of education—something no child should be denied simply because of who they are,” Erchull said in a news release. “Our clients Parker and Iris simply want to go to school, learn, and play on teams with their peers.”

Last week, Trump signed an executive order titled “Keeping Men Out of Women’s Sports” and declared, “the war on women’s sports is over.”

