Start your week smart: Crisis at the DOJ, government firings, hostages released, school shooting plot, Ukraine’s future

(CNN) — Could a hit TV show with a catchy theme transform an entire industry? “The Love Boat,” which has been described as “the greatest product placement” ever, is arguably the catalyst for the modern cruising boom and the massive ships that invite you to “come aboard …”

The weekend that was

• A mass resignation of prosecutors related to the corruption case against New York City Mayor Eric Adams has sparked a crisis inside President Donald Trump’s Justice Department. One federal prosecutor resigned in a blistering letter that accused DOJ leaders of looking for a “fool” to dismiss the criminal charges.

• Trump administration officials fired more than 300 staffers at the National Nuclear Security Administration as part of broader Energy Department layoffs. Sources told CNN the officials did not seem to know this agency oversees America’s nuclear weapons. The agency began rescinding the terminations the next morning. Follow live updates.

• Three Israeli hostages were freed from Gaza in exchange for hundreds of Palestinian prisoners and detainees under the ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hamas after a dispute this week threatened to derail the deal. The hostages were released in Khan Younis, southern Gaza in the sixth such exchange under the truce.

• An Indiana teen who had an “obsession” with the school shooter who murdered 17 people exactly seven years ago is accused of plotting another Valentine’s Day massacre, authorities said. Trinity Shockley was charged with conspiracy to commit murder and two terrorism-related charges.

• European leaders are set to hold an emergency summit on Ukraine on Monday amid growing concern that the Trump administration’s push to work with Russia to end the war has left them isolated. UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer called it a “once in a generation” moment for national security.

The week ahead

Monday

A glance at most calendars will list February 17, 2025, as Presidents Day. However, the third Monday in February is officially George Washington’s birthday, as designated in the law that specifies holidays for federal employees. So when did Washington’s birthday become Presidents Day, albeit unofficially? We’re glad you asked!

Tuesday

February 18 is the current deadline for Israel and Hezbollah to withdraw from southern Lebanon under the terms of the November ceasefire agreement. The original deadline of January 26 was extended after the Israeli government said some of its forces would remain, blaming Lebanon for failing to uphold its end of the agreement. It remains unclear whether Israel will completely withdraw by the new deadline.

Wednesday

﻿President Trump will reportedly attend a meeting in Miami hosted by Saudi Arabia’s sovereign wealth fund. The meeting comes on the heels of Trump’s signing of an executive order earlier this month directing American officials to set up a sovereign wealth fund in the US — one that potentially could be used to acquire TikTok. Sovereign wealth funds, which are popular in Asian and Middle Eastern countries, are state-owned investment funds that direct their country’s budgets into financial assets such as stocks, bonds and real estate. Trump’s expected presence comes at a time when his plan to redevelop the war-torn Gaza strip into a “Riviera” and resettle its more than 2 million residents has been rejected by many of America’s Arab allies.

Saturday

Do you believe in miracles? Saturday is the 45th anniversary of one of the most iconic moments in Olympic history. On February 22, 1980, the “Miracle on Ice” occurred at the Winter Olympics in Lake Placid, New York, as the US Olympic hockey team upset the Soviet Union, 4-3. Team USA went on to win the gold medal two days later with a 4-2 victory over Finland.

And while not an official federal holiday, it’s National Margarita Day.

Listen in

One Thing: 🎧 Egg price explanation

In this episode of the “One Thing” podcast, CNN’s Vanessa Yurkevich explains why farmers are calling on President Trump to do more to control a bird flu outbreak that is jacking up the price of eggs. Listen here.

Photos of the week

What's happening in entertainment

TV and streaming

“Saturday Night Live” celebrates its 50th anniversary with “SNL50: The Anniversary Special,” a three-hour program airing tonight at 8 p.m. ET. Yes, you read that right. Tonight is, in fact, Sunday. Go figure. Here’s how you can watch.

Season 3 of “The White Lotus” returns at 9 p.m. ET tonight with a new all-star cast. Past seasons of the show have been set in Hawaii and Italy, while this season’s action takes place in Thailand. “The White Lotus” airs on HBO and will be available to stream on Max, both of which, like CNN, are part of Warner Bros. Discovery.

In theaters

Opening Friday is “The Monkey,” based on a short story by Stephen King. The film tells the tale of a demonic wind-up toy with a thirst for blood. So, yeah, sweet dreams.

We could go into great detail explaining the plot of “Cleaner,” but let’s keep it simple: It’s “Die Hard” with Daisy Ridley.

What's happening in sports

At a glance …

The 67th Daytona 500 — aka the “Great American Race” — roars to life at 1:30 p.m. ET on Fox. Here’s what you need to know.

Later in the day, the NBA All-Star Game tips off at 8 p.m. on TNT, which, like CNN, is part of Warner Bros. Discovery. Mac McClung made history in the Slam Dunk contest.

Jannik Sinner, the world’s No. 1 men’s tennis player, accepted a three-month ban to settle a case that has lingered over the sport for months after he twice tested positive for a banned substance.

In an electric hockey showdown at the 4 Nations Face-Off, the United States beat host Canada 3-1 to advance to the championship game.

For more of your favorite sports, head on over to CNN Sports as well as Bleacher Report, which — like CNN — is owned by Warner Bros. Discovery.

Quiz time!

Play me off …

'The Love Boat'

