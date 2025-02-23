Rescuers searching for missing person after a boat capsized near Staten Island, leaving at least 3 dead

By Susannah Cullinane, CNN

(CNN) — Coast Guard crews were searching for a missing person in the waters off Staten Island after a boat capsized Sunday, leaving at least three people dead officials said.

The emergency response began shortly after noon Sunday, when Coast Guard Sector New York was notified by New York City 911 operators that a vessel was taking on water near Breezy Point, Queens, the Coast Guard said in a statement.

Coast Guard crews, along with New York police and fire units and New Jersey State Police responded and pulled 5 people from the water and rushed them to local hospitals, the statement said.

Three of those pulled from the water were declared dead, NYPD Detective Arthur Tsui told CNN. One other person was in critical condition Sunday afternoon while the fifth person was stable, Tsui said.

Crews were searching by air and boat Sunday for the missing person, the Coast Guard said.

Water temperatures in the area were around 36 degrees early Monday, according to NOAA.

An investigation into the incident is ongoing, the NYPD detective said.

