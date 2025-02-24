Stunning images of the moon, why bakeries are struggling, how to rein in anxiety: Catch up on the day’s stories

By Daniel Wine, CNN

1️⃣ Dazzling images: The Blue Ghost spacecraft has been sharing stunning visuals of our celestial neighbor since it entered the moon’s orbit a week and a half ago. It will attempt to land on the lunar surface in just a few days. Take a closer look.

2️⃣ Burned out: In Los Angeles, homes under $1 million are hard to come by. The devastating wildfires don’t seem to have deterred people who are buying up charred empty lots where homes once stood. The risk of future fires looms large.

3️⃣ Shell-shocked: Egg costs are skyrocketing because of the bird flu outbreak, and bakeries are being hit especially hard because it’s such a critical ingredient. They’re raising prices and worried about losing customers.

4️⃣ That’s the spirit: After a string of airline incidents, some people are having reservations about flying. But they’re standing by a surprising carrier known for its tiny seats, frequent delays and baggage fees — in addition to charging for snacks and drinks.

5️⃣ Emotional journey: Nearly 10 years after his father died, Will McGough wanted to honor his memory by scattering his ashes in the pristine wilderness of Antarctica. The trip didn’t go as planned.

Watch this

🏔️ Snowed under: Body camera footage shows the moment rescuers in Colorado spotted a snowmobiler’s avalanche airbag and dug him out to safety. He was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

Top headlines

• Trump and Macron discuss path forward for Ukraine on third anniversary of Russian invasion

• US halts plan to house migrants in tents at Guantanamo amid concerns over conditions

• Lester Holt is stepping down as anchor of ‘NBC Nightly News’

7,000

That’s how many people have died since January in fighting in the eastern Democratic Republic of Congo, according to the prime minister.

Check this out

🎨 Past and present: Derrick Adams uses his paintings to spotlight important moments in Black history as well as to bookmark his own personal interests and fixations.

Quotable

🪖 Uncertain future: Thousands of transgender US military troops and recruits are stuck in limbo because of an executive order from President Donald Trump casting doubt on their fitness to serve.

Quiz time

📺 Which Oscar winner made a surprise voice cameo on the latest episode of “The White Lotus”?

﻿A. Cillian Murphy

B. Ke Huy Quan

C. Ryan Gosling

D. Robert Downey Jr.

⬇️ Scroll down for the answer.

Good vibes

🐟 Venturing out: In November, a car accident left Brandon Simmons with a spinal cord injury. Months later, although he was nervous, the 18-year-old visited the Georgia Aquarium using a wheelchair for the first time in public. What motivated him? His father’s advice: “Don’t ever say you can’t do anything.”

﻿🧠 Quiz answer: B. Quan, who won a best supporting actor Oscar for “Everything Everywhere All at Once,” had a voice cameo.

