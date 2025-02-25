Southwest jet attempting to land at Chicago Midway Airport nearly collides with a private plane on the runway



CNN

By Alexandra Skores, CNN

(CNN) — A Southwest Airlines plane and a private jet that entered the runway without authorization experienced a close call at Chicago Midway International Airport on Tuesday morning, the Federal Aviation Administration said.

Southwest Flight 2504 landed safely at the Chicago airport after the flight crew had to perform a go-around to prevent a potential incident, according to Southwest.

The FAA is investigating the incident, which took place at around 8:50 a.m. local time.

The close call comes as the National Transportation Safety Board and the FAA are investigating a string of safety incidents in recent weeks, including the deadly midair collision over the Potomac River near Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport last month, a Medevac jet crash in Philadelphia and a deadly regional airline crash off the coast of Nome, Alaska.

In the Chicago incident, the Southwest plane was arriving from Omaha, Nebraska, and the private jet, a Bombardier Challenger 350, was headed to Knoxville, Tennessee, according to FlightRadar24.

Air traffic control instructed the private jet to turn left on “Runway 4L, cross Runway 31L and hold short of Runway 31C,” according to audio from LiveATC.net.

The pilot replies saying, “Alright, left on 2 – uh – 4L, cross the 22, or 13C, Flexjet 560.”

Then the air traffic controller on the ground immediately replies to the pilot, “Flexjet 560, negative! Cross 31L, hold short Runway 31C.”

Air traffic control audio from the tower also shows the moment the pilot of the Southwest plane chose to perform the go-around to avoid the plane on the runway.

Air traffic controllers reply, “-west 2504, uh, roger that. Climb, maintain 3,000.”

Once the plane reached 3,000 feet in the air, the pilot asked the tower, “Southwest 2504, uh, how’d that happen?”.

“The crew followed safety procedures and the flight landed without incident,” a Southwest spokesperson said in an email to CNN. “Nothing is more important to Southwest than the safety of our customers and employees.”

CNN has reached out to the National Transportation Safety Board for comment about the incident at Midway Airport.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

CNN’s Andy Rose, Sara Smart and Sharif Paget contributed to this report.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2025 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.