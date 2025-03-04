Larry Page Fast Facts

CNN Editorial Research

(CNN) — Here is a look at the life of Larry Page, co-founder of Google.

Personal

Birth date: March 26, 1973

Birth place: Lansing, Michigan

Birth name: Lawrence Edward Page

Father: Carl Page, a computer science professor

Mother: Gloria Page

Marriage: Lucinda “Lucy” Southworth (December 2007-present)

Children: A son born in 2009 and another child born in 2011

Education: University of Michigan, B.S.E., 1995; Stanford University, M.S., 1998

Other Facts

Google is a play on the word googol, the term for the numeral one followed by 100 zeroes.

Page has a vocal cord condition that he says is responsible for his hoarser, softer speaking voice. He also has Hashimoto’s thyroiditis, a disorder that causes inflammation of the thyroid gland.

Timeline

1995 – Meets Sergey Brin at Stanford University.

1998 – Co-founds Google with Brin.

September 7, 1998 – Google is launched.

1998-2001 – CEO of Google.

2001-2011 – President of products at Google.

2010 – Kittyhawk, a flying car company, is founded by Sebastian Thrun with the backing of Page. On September 21, 2022, Kittyhawk announces that it plans to “wind down” operations.

April 4, 2011-October 2, 2015 – CEO of Google.

August 10, 2015 – Google announces a corporate restructuring, forming an umbrella company called Alphabet and naming Sundar Pichai as the new CEO to the core business of Google. Page will serve as Alphabet’s CEO and Brin will serve as president.

October 2, 2015 – Becomes CEO of Alphabet.

December 3, 2019 – Alphabet announces that Page and Brin are stepping down as CEO and president, respectively. The co-founders will continue to serve on Alphabet’s board of directors.

August 2021 – New Zealand government officials confirm that Page is a New Zealand resident following news that Page entered the country during border restrictions due to Covid-19. According to immigration officials, Page applied for residency in November 2020.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2025 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.