5 things to know for March 5: Trump’s address to Congress, latest on tariffs, severe storms, flight safety, measles outbreak

By Alexandra Banner, CNN

(CNN) — Ash Wednesday services are underway in Vatican City, where Pope Francis is notably absent as he continues to fight double pneumonia in the hospital. A pulmonary care physician told CNN that the coming days will be crucial in determining whether the 88-year-old pontiff can recover. Here’s what else you need to know to Get Up to Speed and On with Your Day.

1. Congressional address

President Donald Trump delivered a combative, campaign-style address before Congress and the American public on Tuesday. In the nearly 100-minute speech, Trump touted his divisive executive actions and repeated false accusations that drew protests from Democratic lawmakers. He claimed his Department of Government Efficiency, or DOGE, has already found hundreds of billions of dollars in fraud, though his administration has provided no evidence of that. Trump also blamed former President Joe Biden for everything from higher grocery prices to foreign conflicts. Immigration was also a key focus, with Trump stressing crimes allegedly committed by undocumented immigrants and calling for stricter border security.

2. Tariffs

After imposing new tariffs on Canada, Mexico and China, Trump spent several minutes of his congressional address doubling down on his tariff agenda. Trump said his tariffs would “make America rich again,” add fairness to America’s trade with foreign countries and promote American industry, including steel and agriculture. However, businesses have railed against the plan that they fear could cause profits to fall and inflation to spike. On Tuesday, the International Chamber of Commerce warned that Trump’s trade agenda could ignite a global trade war that could plunge the world’s economy into a Great Depression-like event. US markets are also looking to rebound after the Dow fell by more than 600 points for a second day on Tuesday.

3. Severe storms

A multifaceted storm is churning through much of the US, threatening millions of people with fierce winds, blizzard conditions and fires. Forecasts show the storm is set to reach the East Coast today and impact areas from Florida to New York. The strongest storms are expected from Charleston, South Carolina to southern Virginia, which could see damaging winds and tornadoes. Dozens of fires have also erupted across Texas amid a critical fire risk across a large portion of the state, while blizzard warnings remain in effect across parts of the Midwest. At least two people are dead in Mississippi’s Madison County after storms swept across the state on Tuesday.

4. Flight safety

Lawmakers and aviation organizations are grappling with whether the US has maintained its title as “the gold standard” when it comes to flight safety. During a House hearing Tuesday, experts expressed concerns about the nation’s aging infrastructure, chronic air traffic controller staffing shortages and what they called a broken hiring process. Rep. Troy Nehls — a Texas Republican and chairman of the subcommittee on aviation — pointed out that 105 of the Federal Aviation Administration’s 138 systems are unsustainable or potentially unsustainable. The questioning comes following a string of aviation incidents, including the deadly midair collision near Washington, DC, in January and other close calls throughout the country.

5. Measles outbreak

The CDC is on the ground in Texas responding to a measles outbreak that has grown to 159 cases. At least 22 people are hospitalized, according to state health officials. Most of the cases are in Gaines County, in eastern Texas, which is home to a large unvaccinated Mennonite population. Previously, the CDC had provided lab support and measles-mumps-rubella vaccines to Texas to help the outbreak response. The state announced last week the first death in the outbreak — a school-age child who was not vaccinated and had no underlying health conditions. It was the first measles death in the US since 2015 and the first in a child in the US since 2003.

BREAKFAST BROWSE

Target, Best Buy warn of higher prices in the next couple of days

Are you one to wander aimlessly through the aisles? Well, that may change once you see higher prices at some of America’s largest retailers this week.

World’s biggest iceberg runs aground

Weighing over a trillion tons and more than twice the size of London, the massive iceberg has been drifting in the Southern Ocean near Antarctica since 2020.

When severe weather hits, the public turns to this website

PowerOutage.US has become one of the foremost resources for millions of people during severe weather. Read how its creator turned a “side project” into a key site used by government agencies and media outlets.

Are we heading toward a driverless future?

Rideshare hailers in Austin, Texas, who request an Uber could now be matched with a driverless Waymo vehicle at no additional cost. The companies appear to be planning their next major driverless launch in Atlanta.

What we learned from Meghan’s new Netflix show

The new Netflix show from Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, marks something of a rebrand for the former “Suits” star, positioning her as a lifestyle guru and domestic goddess.

TODAY’S NUMBER

50,000

That’s how many points LeBron James has scored over the course of his illustrious career after making a 3-point basket against the New Orleans Pelicans on Tuesday. He is now the first player in NBA history to reach 50,000 career points across both the regular season and playoffs.

TODAY’S QUOTE

“Our meeting in Washington, at the White House on Friday, did not go the way it was supposed to be.”

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, describing the fiery Oval Office meeting last week with President Donald Trump as “regrettable.” Zelensky said in a social media post Tuesday that Ukraine is ready to negotiate peace and “would like future cooperation and communication to be constructive.”

TODAY’S WEATHER

Check your local forecast here>>>

AND FINALLY …

Breaking your unhealthy snacking habits

Foods that are high in sugar can have powerful effects on the brain and lead to weight gain. Here are some alternative snacking options that can help trick your brain into feeling full.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2025 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.