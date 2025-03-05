William Shatner Fast Facts

CNN Editorial Research

(CNN) — Here is a look at the life of award-winning actor William Shatner.

Personal

Birth date: March 22, 1931

Birth place: Montreal, Quebec, Canada

Birth name: William Shatner

Father: Joseph Shatner, business owner

Mother: Ann Shatner

Marriages: Elizabeth (Anderson Martin) Shatner (February 13, 2001-March 3, 2020, divorced); Nerine Kidd (November 15, 1997-August 9, 1999, her death); Marcy Lafferty (October 20, 1973-1996, divorced); Gloria Rand (1956-1969, divorced)

Children: with Gloria Rand: Melanie Ann, Lisabeth Mary and Leslie Carol

Education: McGill University, B.A., Business, 1952

Other Facts

Nominated for seven Emmy Awards and has won two.

Nominated for one Grammy Award for a spoken word recording but did not win.

His family is of Ukrainian-Jewish descent.

In the shows “The Practice” and “Boston Legal,” he plays the same character, Denny Crane.

His character, Capt. James T. Kirk, appears in 10 of the 13 Star Trek franchise films. Shatner portrays Kirk in the first seven.

He breeds and owns champion horses.

Timeline

1954 – Joins the Stratford Shakespeare Festival in Ontario.

January 1956 – Makes his Broadway debut in “Tamburlaine the Great.”

1958 – “The Brothers Karamazov” premieres, his first major film role.

1963 – Appears in “The Twilight Zone” episode “Nightmare at 20,000 Feet.”

1966-1969 – Appears in the lead role of Captain James Tiberius Kirk in “Star Trek.”

November 22, 1968 – The “Star Trek” episode “Plato’s Stepchildren” airs. It is the first interracial kiss shown on television, when Capt. Kirk is forced to kiss Lt. Uhura.

1979 – Stars in “Star Trek: The Motion Picture.”

1982-1986 – Stars in the police series “T.J. Hooker.”

1989 – Stars in and directs “Star Trek V: The Final Frontier.”

1997-2004 – Stars in the legal drama series “The Practice.”

2004 – Wins the Emmy for Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama series for “The Practice.”

2004-2008 – Co-stars in “Boston Legal.”

2005 – Wins the Emmy for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series for “Boston Legal.”

December 14, 2006 – Is inducted into the Academy of Television Arts and Sciences Hall of Fame.

2011 – Begins performing a one-man show “Shatner’s World: We Just Live In It.”

2016 – Stars in the NBC reality TV series, “Better Late than Never,” with Terry Bradshaw, George Foreman, and Henry Winkler. The show is about a group of celebrities who travel across Asia with a young guide, comedian Jeff Dye.

March 25, 2016 – Is sued by Peter Sloan for libel and slander. Sloan says that Shatner is his biological father, a claim which Shatner denies. The case is dismissed in June 2018.

October 13, 2021 – Blasts off onboard a New Shepard suborbital spacecraft — the one developed by Jeff Bezos’ rocket company, Blue Origin, before parachuting to a landing, making Shatner the oldest person ever to travel to space.

October 4, 2022 – Shatner’s biography, “Boldly Go,” is published.

March 11, 2024 – Shatner publicly discusses his stage 4 melanoma diagnosis and treatment at the American Academy of Dermatology annual meeting. He did not disclose when it occurred.

March 22, 2024 – A documentary about Shatner, “William Shatner: You Can Call Me Bill” is released in the US.

