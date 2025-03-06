Veterans getting hit hard, World Cup preparations, how to avoid the ER: Catch up on the day’s stories

By Daniel Wine, CNN

Editor’s Note: CNN’s 5 Things newsletter is your one-stop shop for the latest headlines and fascinating stories to start and end your busy day. Sign up here.

👋 Welcome to 5 Things PM! If you’re feeling overwhelmed or unmotivated, you might end up spending the whole day in your pajamas. But experts say doing one small thing — such as putting on your sneakers — can kick you into high gear.

Here’s what else you might have missed during your busy day:

5 things

1️⃣ Hit hard: Veterans make up 30% of the federal workforce, so when the Department of Government Efficiency swings an axe, it’s bound to hit a veteran who voted for President Donald Trump. Some are unhappy with the people executing his vision for a smaller government.

2️⃣ Soccer showcase: The 2026 World Cup is still more than a year away, but there are already big concerns over whether the host country is ready. The month-long celebration of soccer is expected to bring millions of visitors from all over the world to the US.

3️⃣ Arts under fire: Since it opened in 1971, the Kennedy Center has symbolized freedom of expression, representation and creativity in the performing arts. Trump’s plan to reshape the center’s programming has created a sharp divide.

4️⃣ Restricted travel: For a long time, Saudi Arabia’s historic treasures were hidden behind a barrier to international visitors — especially women. But thanks to a series of reforms, some of those obstacles have been cleared. Here’s what it’s like to visit.

5️⃣ Avoiding the ER: People end up at the emergency room for all kinds of reasons. CNN wellness expert Dr. Leana Wen, a board-certified emergency physician, explains five things you should stop doing to reduce your chances of an ER visit.

Watch this

❄️ Whiteout: An unusually powerful March storm that stretched from the US–Canada border to the US–Mexico border packed hurricane-force winds that created blizzard conditions in parts of the Great Plains and Midwest.

Top headlines

• Trump delays some tariffs on Mexico and Canada for one month

• Trump preparing to sign order to dismantle Education Department

• US employers cut more jobs last month than any February since 2009

$10 million

🏀 That’s how much the rookie jerseys for NBA legends Michael Jordan and Kobe Bryant are expected to sell for at auction.

Check this out

💎 An inside job: A suspected thief gulped down two pairs of diamond earrings during his arrest on the side of a Florida highway, detectives said, and an X-ray revealed a mass shining brightly in his digestive tract. The Tiffany jewelry is worth about $770,000.

Celebrity corner

⭐ Controlled mayhem: Whether Lady Gaga is showing up to an awards show decked out in a raw meat dress or accepting an Oscar, one thing is for sure: She’s a master of reinvention.

Quiz time

💬 Which Democrat was censured for a protest during President Donald Trump’s address to Congress?

﻿A. Rep. Al Green of Texas

B. Rep. Zoe Lofgren of California

C. Rep. Sarah McBride of Delaware

D. Rep. Maxwell Alejandro Frost of Florida

⬇️ Scroll down for the answer.

Good vibes

🐻‍❄️ Furry benefits: Have you ever wondered why a polar bear’s hair doesn’t freeze? Watch as CNN’s Randi Kaye examines new research highlighting how their greasy fur could be applied to anti-icing products.

Thanks for reading

🧠 Quiz answer: A. Ten Democrats joined Republicans to censure Rep. Al Green for his protest during Trump’s speech. Test your knowledge with CNN’s weekly news quiz in tomorrow morning’s 5 Things newsletter.

📧 Check out all of CNN’s newsletters.

5 Things PM is produced by CNN’s Chris Good, Meghan Pryce and Kimberly Richardson.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2025 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.