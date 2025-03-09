Authorities traced this Myrtle Beach wildfire to a South Carolina woman’s backyard. She is now facing charges

By Hanna Park and Lauren Mascarenhas, CNN

(CNN) — A South Carolina woman faces charges after igniting yard debris that burned out of control and allegedly sparked a wildfire that has scorched more than 2,000 acres near Myrtle Beach, the state’s forestry officials said.

Alexandra Bialousow, 40, of Myrtle Beach, was arrested Thursday on charges of negligently allowing fire to spread beyond her land or property and starting a fire in woodlands, grasslands or other areas without taking necessary precautions, the South Carolina Forestry Commission said in a statement Friday.

“According to the arrest warrant, the suspect ‘did not have an appropriate water source readily available,’ nor did she ‘have any garden tools on hand to control the fire’” and prevent it from escaping her yard, thus contributing to its spread to land owned by a homeowners association, the commission said.

Bialousow was released from jail on Friday, according to Horry County booking records. If convicted, she could face up to 30 days in jail or be fined up to $200 on each offense, according to state law. Bialousow did not immediately reply to CNN’s attempt to reach her.

Several witnesses reported seeing Bialousow intentionally start a fire on March 1 in a backyard fire pit near a tree line in the Covington Lakes subdivision, the commission said.

Horry County issued a burn ban in unincorporated areas on February 27. By March 1, the entire state was under a burn ban as fire officials worked to respond to more than 100 wildfires that ignited that day, spurred on by strong winds and dry conditions. South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster declared a state of emergency the next day to support wildfire efforts across the state.

The fire that became known as the Covington Drive Fire has continued to burn near Myrtle Beach. It is one of the largest among more than 175 wildfires that have now erupted across South Carolina, officials said.

As of Saturday afternoon, the Covington Drive Fire was 55% contained, the Horry County Government said, citing the forestry commission. No major injuries have been reported in connection with the blaze.

Most areas in Horry County are currently under a moderate or severe drought, according to the US drought monitor.

The burn ban in Horry County will continue until further notice, the South Carolina Forestry Commission said in a news release Saturday.

CNN has reached out to Myrtle Beach and Horry County authorities for comment.

