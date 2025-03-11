Department of Education investigating 60 colleges and universities over antisemitism claims

By Karina Tsui and Elizabeth Wolfe, CNN

(CNN) — The US Department of Education’s Office for Civil Rights (OCR) on Monday sent letters to 60 colleges and universities it says are under investigation for alleged violations “relating to antisemitic harassment and discrimination,” warning institutions of possible consequences if they don’t take adequate steps to protect Jewish students.

The OCR said that it sent letters under its authority to enforce Title VI of the Civil Rights Act, which bans any institution receiving federal funds from discriminating based on race, color, and national origin.

The announcement comes amid mounting pressure on university administrators to rein in pro-Palestinian demonstrations, which have erupted periodically on college campuses across the country over the past year and led to the arrest of hundreds of demonstrators.

President Donald Trump’s administration has made combating what it considers anti-Israel and antisemitic movements on college campuses a priority.

He signed an executive order during his second week in office to “combat antisemitism” in schools and on university campuses, and on February 3 announced the creation of a multiagency task force to carry out the mandate.

Trump also vowed to cut federal funding to colleges accused of tolerating antisemitism, announcing last week that Columbia would be the first target.

The Trump administration announced Friday the cancellation of $400 million in federal grants and contracts to Columbia –– citing what it described as the school’s failure to quash antisemitism on campus. It’s unclear which parts of the university’s research and activities will be affected.

Before Monday’s announcement, the Department of Education had said in early February that it was investigating five of the 60 universities on the list: Columbia; Northwestern University; Portland State University; the University of California, Berkeley; and the University of Minnesota Twin Cities.

The fifty-five other universities are now under investigation or are being monitored “in response to complaints filed with OCR,” according to Monday’s statement.

Six of the eight Ivy League universities received letters, including Columbia University and Harvard University.

“The Department is deeply disappointed that Jewish students studying on elite U.S. campuses continue to fear for their safety amid the relentless antisemitic eruptions that have severely disrupted campus life for more than a year. University leaders must do better,” Secretary of Education Linda McMahon said in a statement.

Columbia has been at the forefront of US campus protests against the war in Gaza since last spring, with protesters rallying against Israel’s military action in Gaza following the October 7, 2023, Hamas-led attacks and calling for universities to sell investments in companies tied to Israel or the war.

Pro-Palestinian demonstrators at Columbia set up a weekslong encampment on college grounds last April and went on to occupy a campus building before riot police cleared the building and arrested dozens of students. Some of those cases were later dismissed in court.

Pro-Palestinian protesters have repeatedly said there’s nothing antisemitic about criticizing Israel over its actions in Gaza or expressing solidarity with Palestinians and calling for a ceasefire.

Earlier this week, Mahmoud Khalil, a Palestinian activist who helped lead Columbia’s student protest movement, was arrested by federal immigration officers on Saturday, saying they were acting on a State Department order to revoke his green card, according to his attorney.

He was among those under investigation by a new university committee that brought disciplinary charges against dozens of students for their pro-Palestinian activism, according to The Associated Press.

Trump, in a post on Truth Social, described Khalil’s detainment as “the first arrest of many to come” amid a wider crackdown on foreign students who participated in what the president said were “illegal protests” against the war in Gaza.

On Monday, a federal judge in New York blocked efforts by the Trump administration to deport Khalil until a hearing Wednesday so the court can consider the lawsuit challenging his detention.

“ICE’s arrest and detention of Mahmoud follows the US government’s open repression of student activism and political speech, specifically targeting students at Columbia University for criticism of Israel’s assault on Gaza,” Khalil’s attorney Amy Greer said.

“The US government has made clear that they will use immigration enforcement as a tool to suppress that speech.”

It’s unclear how long many of the institutions have been under investigation, but the Office for Civil Rights on Friday directed its personnel to prioritize addressing a “backlog” of complaints alleging antisemitic violence and harassment.

CNN’s Michelle Watson, Alaa Elassar, Priscilla Alvarez and Gloria Pazmino contributed to this report

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2025 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.