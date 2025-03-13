Missing Oregon toddler found dead in river by volunteer diver

By Devyn Byers

(CNN) — After a massive search, missing 2-year-old Dane Paulsen was found dead by a volunteer diver Tuesday in the Siletz River in Oregon, 10 days after the toddler disappeared from his family’s yard.

Dane was found nearly three miles downstream from the Paulsen family’s property, north of Siletz, Oregon, the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office said Tuesday. Siletz is located along Oregon’s coast, about 130 miles south of Portland.

An autopsy by the state medical examiner’s office found that the child died by drowning, Jess Palma, a spokesperson for the sheriff’s office, said at a news conference Thursday.

“There was no evidence that indicated additional trauma to his body,” Palma said, adding the investigation is ongoing.

“Our thoughts are with the family, who are facing an unbearable sorrow,” Lincoln County Sheriff Adam Shanks said in a statement on Tuesday. “We are deeply grateful for the support and dedication shown by the search teams and our communities throughout this difficult time, though we wish it was under different circumstances.”

Hundreds of volunteers and emergency responders from multiple state and federal law enforcement agencies gathered to search for the boy using specialized equipment, dogs, drones and watercraft after his disappearance in early March.

Search and recovery diving instructor Juan Heredia, founder of non-profit Angels Recovery Dive Team, said he found the boy after a two-hour dive in the freezing river.

Heredia said he flew back from his vacation after being tagged on social media about the case. He made the 12-hour drive from his home base of Stockton, California, to Siletz the next day to help the Paulsen family find Dane.

“A lot of people put a lot of faith in me,” said Heredia, when asked why he felt moved to help the Paulsen family. “I want to help the family have closure.”

Heredia said he found Dane at the bottom of the river near a tree, in an area previously searched by law enforcement, according to KATU. Heredia spoke to Dane’s mother after finding him.

“She came to me and said ‘thank you’ and we started crying together,” said Heredia. “(It was) a terrible moment with no words.”

A GoFundMe created by Dane’s relatives has raised more than $25,000 for the Paulsen family.

“The Paulsen family is going to need help to get through this difficult time. Please, anything will help,” the post said.

