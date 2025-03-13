Passengers evacuate onto wing of American Airlines plane after engine catches fire at Denver airport



By Pete Muntean, Alexandra Skores, Amanda Musa, Amanda Jackson and Lex Harvey, CNN

(CNN) — Dozens of passengers were forced to stand on the wing of an American Airlines plane at Denver International Airport as they evacuated the aircraft after one of its engines caught fire Thursday evening.

American Airlines Flight 1006, a Boeing 737-800 en route to Dallas-Fort Worth from Colorado Springs with 172 passengers and six crew aboard, diverted to Denver around 5:15 p.m. local time, after the crew reported “engine vibrations,” the Federal Aviation Administration said in a statement.

“After landing and while taxiing to the gate an engine caught fire,” the statement said.

The plane arrived at gate C38, where it caught fire, a Denver International Airport spokesperson told CNN. The fire was extinguished and all passengers were evacuated, the spokesperson said.

Images from the scene show dozens of passengers exiting the aircraft and standing on the wing as smoke filled the air.

Six passengers were taken to hospital for further evaluation, an American Airlines spokesperson told CNN.

“We thank our crew members, DEN team and first responders for their quick and decisive action with the safety of everyone on board and on the ground as the priority,” the airline said.

Video captured by a Montana woman inside the airport waiting for a connecting flight shows a large cloud of smoke from the plane rising as passengers are seen exiting the aircraft.

Kristal Leonard, who was flying in from Helena, Montana, told CNN she was waiting inside the Denver International Airport for her connecting flight to Colorado Springs. That is when she looked outside and saw flames and smoke engulfing the plane.

“I was terrified for those passengers,” Leonard said. “I can’t even imagine how scared they must’ve been.”

American Airlines is sending a replacement aircraft and crew to Denver to help customers continue on to Dallas, the airline said.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

CNN’s Ashley R. Williams and Kia Fatahi contributed to this report.