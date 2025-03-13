Protesters arrested after storming Trump Tower to demand release of Mahmoud Khalil



CNN

By Chelsea Bailey, Jeff Winter, Omar Jimenez, John Miller and Mark Morales, CNN

(CNN) — Nearly 100 people were arrested after protesters gathered at Trump Tower in Manhattan Thursday to denounce the arrest of Mahmoud Khalil, a Palestinian activist detained by ICE over his involvement with pro-Palestinian demonstrations at Columbia University.

The protest, organized by Jewish Voice for Peace, began shortly after noon when demonstrators dressed in red shirts that read “Not in our Name” and “Jews Say Stop Arming Israel,” crammed into the Tower’s iconic golden atrium.

They chanted “Free Mahmoud Khalil” and unfurled banners that read “Never Again for Anyone” and “Jews Say Do Not Comply.”

Ninety-eight people were later arrested and 50 were led from the lobby in zip ties and placed into awaiting police vehicles, according to the New York Police Department. No injuries or property damage was reported, the NYPD said.

An organizer livestreamed the protest from the balcony overlooking the atrium of Trump Tower.

“As Jews, we’re here today, mere hours before the holiday of Purim begins – a holiday where we honor Esther who used her voice to speak out and demand that the king not commit genocide,” the woman said in the video. “Today we are using her same courage to speak out.”

As the NYPD moved in to arrest the demonstrators, they sat in unison and began chanting, “Free Palestine,” and “the whole world is watching.”

The protest comes days after Khalil was detained by federal agents at his home in New York after the Trump administration revoked his green card. In a post on Truth Social Monday, Trump wrote, “If you support terrorism …. your presence is contrary to our national and foreign policy interests, and you are not welcome here.”

Khalil’s attorney has said the US government “retaliated” against her client “for speaking up in defense of Palestinians” and that he has been detained for exercising his right to Free Speech.

Juliette Kayyem, a CNN senior national security analyst, said the protest at Trump Tower mirrors those that have targeted Elon Musk’s Tesla dealerships in recent days and shows the unique challenges the Trump administration faces in securing government and private interests.

“They are dealing with, I think in some ways, the consequences of that merger of monetization and policy and the First Amendment,” Kayyem told CNN’s Brianna Keilar on Thursday.

Sonya Meyerson-Knox, communications director for Jewish Voice for Peace, said the group of 300 demonstrators hatched the plan to protest inside Trump Tower a day and a half ago.

She told CNN they felt called to protest Khalil’s arrest because “we know our history and we are here to say ‘never again.’”

“I am here in adherence to what my ancestors taught me because I have been taught what happens when authoritarian regimes start scapegoating people,” Meyerson-Knox said. “And I know that if we don’t speak up today, we will not be able to speak up.”

This story has been updated with additional information.

