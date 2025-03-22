3 teenagers killed and 15 people injured in mass shooting at New Mexico park

By Zoe Sottile, CNN

(CNN) — Three teenagers were killed and 15 other people were injured in a mass shooting at Young Park in Las Cruces, New Mexico, Friday night during an “unsanctioned car show,” according to local police.

The incident marks the 53rd mass shooting of 2025, according to data from the Gun Violence Archive.

The shooting unfolded around 10 p.m. local time, and started with an altercation between two groups that then escalated to gunfire, Las Cruces Police Chief Jeremy Story said at a Saturday news conference.

Two 19-year-olds and one 16-year-old were killed, according to a Facebook post from Las Cruces Police. The victims haven’t been named.

The people injured range in age from 16 to 36 years old, according to police.

No one has been arrested yet in connection with the shooting, but police are “actively following multiple leads,” reads the post.

Young Park has been “troubled with crime” in recent years, Story said. The police department has taken steps to reduce crime, like locking the park at 11 p.m., but “we are still struggling with that,” he said.

He added that police have collected handgun-caliber casings from the scene. Story updated the number of people injured to 15, from an original count of 14 in the Facebook post.

Seven of the people injured have been sent from local hospitals to El Paso for further treatment, Las Cruces Fire Chief Michael Daniels said at the news conference. Four patients have been treated and released. The status of the other four patients is unknown, he said.

“This is a sad day for our community,” Las Cruces Mayor Eric Enriquez said at the news conference.

“I want to ask the community to gather together, to stand strong and united as we try to heal and face this tragic event that took place in our city,” he said.

New Mexico Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham said she was “heartbroken and horrified” by the shooting.

The governor added she was “mobilizing state resources to support local law enforcement in their investigation” and that violent crime in Las Cruces has increased by 46 percent compared to last year.

In a Saturday Instagram post, Las Cruces City Councilor and Mayor Pro Tem Johana Bencomo described the shooting as “a heinous act of violence that will leave our city mourning.”

“My heart is broken for the victims and families impacted,” she wrote.

Las Cruces is located on the edge of the Chihuahuan Desert, around 41 miles north of the US-Mexico border.

This story has been updated with additional information

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2025 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.