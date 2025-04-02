Mass shooter who killed 6 people at The Covenant School had no grudge against victims but was fueled by a quest for notoriety

By Holly Yan and John Miller, CNN

(CNN) — Audrey Hale felt no hatred against anyone at the school where the former student gunned down six people. In fact, the 28-year-old relished fond memories of The Covenant School and wanted “to die somewhere that made her happy,” Nashville police said.

“Hale bore no grudge against the school or staff” and considered them to be “‘innocents’ and victims on par with herself,” the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department said in a report obtained by CNN.

The revelation came in a trove of new details released by Nashville police Wednesday – two years after Hale randomly slaughtered three teachers and three 9-year-old children at the private Christian school.

Shortly after the massacre on March 27, 2023, Hale was gunned down by police – leaving myriad questions about the inexplicable killings that remained unanswered until now.

After conducting interviews and reviewing Hale’s digital devices, online accounts, artwork and writings, detectives managed to piece together the killer’s preparation and motivation behind the gruesome attack.

Notoriety was the motive

Hale targeted The Covenant School “due to the notoriety she would obtain” and “because she had a personal connection to the school from earlier in her life and felt she had to die somewhere that made her happy,” police said in a newly released case summary.

While the killer “identified as a male and used he/him as preferred pronouns,” Nashville police said, “Under Tennessee law, a person’s gender identity must correspond with their biological sex or with information present on their certificate of live birth.”

As a result, authorities described Hale as a female in their report.

Investigators discovered Hale left “material behind intentionally to be found and analyzed,” including “her detailed plan to commit carnage in a school, with timelines, diagrams, etc.,” Nashville police said.

“The publication of the writings would serve three purposes: to document her struggles with her mental health; to show how … her mental health conditions helped her ‘to execute the perfect plan’; and to show others like her how to best plan and carry out an attack,” the 44-page investigative report states.

In the days leading up to the attack, Hale started to transfer writings onto a thumb drive so “they could be found and studied,” the report states.

“Notoriety was the motive,” the report summary says. “It is known that Hale, and other mass shooters, studied material from Columbine High School prior to committing their attacks.”

Hale wanted books, documentaries and movies “to be made about her life and her attack,” police said. The killer also wanted “her firearms to be placed in a museum” and “wanted her bedroom to be left as it was when the attack occurred as a memorial to her.”

Hale’s parents and therapist tried to help, but the shooter didn’t tell them everything

Investigators determined Hale was sane, but evidence suggested worsening anxiety, depression and rage.

Before the massacre, Hale’s parents assisted their child “with obtaining mental healthcare despite them not being legally required to do so,” police wrote.

But “Hale chronicled that she withheld information from providers to prevent her from being stopped,” authorities said.

The killer often wrote about the level of secrecy needed to carry out the attack, including withholding information from the therapist, taking steps to delete browsing history, and concealing guns and ammunition, police said.

Even though Hale’s “disappointments in relationships, career aspirations, and independence fueled her depression, and even though this depression made her highly suicidal, this doesn’t explain the attack,” police said.

“As Hale wrote on several occasions, if suicide was her goal then she would have simply killed herself,” the report states. “Throughout the writings and videos, Hale frequently commented that her death needed to matter and be remembered.”

Investigators learned Hale felt chronic loneliness and disappointment.

“She felt abandoned and ignored by those she longed to befriend and engage with romantically, which angered her more than anything else,” the report says.

“She believed that by simply committing suicide, she would be quickly forgotten and not even worthy of a footnote in history. She craved the notoriety Harris and Klebold attained following Columbine.”

Hale “longed for her name and actions to be remembered long after she was dead,” police said.

“She wanted her mental health to be a prominent topic of discussion and debate. Most disturbingly, she wanted the things she left behind to be shared with the world so she could inspire and teach others who were ‘mentally disordered’ like her to plan and commit an attack of their own.”

Yet Hale “often complained how she didn’t know enough about the mental health history or motives of most mass killers, as nothing was publicly documented regarding their struggles,” the reports says.

Nonetheless, “Hale felt she would be a failure if she killed less than 10 people during the attack,” the report said.

Wielding an assault-style rifle, Hale burst into her beloved former school and gunned down six people. The victims included three children, a substitute teacher, a custodian and the head of the school.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

CNN’s Karina Tsui contributed to this report.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2025 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.