3 killed and 3 wounded in Virginia shooting with no arrests made, police say

(CNN) — Three people were killed and three others injured in a shooting in Spotsylvania County, in northeastern Virginia Tuesday evening, authorities said.

The shooting happened at around 5:30 p.m. in the Olde Greenwich Circle area and upon arrival, deputies found multiple people shot, the Spotsylvania Sheriff’s Office said in a social media post. All injured victims were transported to local hospitals.

No suspects have been apprehended, the sheriff’s office noted.

“We have nearly all of our detectives out right now looking for the suspects, and we will stay looking for these suspects,” Major Elizabeth Scott from the Spotsylvania Sheriff’s Office said.

CNN has reached out to the Spotsylvania Sheriff’s Office for further information.

Fredericksburg City Public Schools announced on its website that schools would “operate on a two-hour delay” on Wednesday to allow for school staff to “prepare our buildings and staff to welcome students with the care and support they may need during this difficult time.”

Virginia State Police and the Fredericksburg Police Department are assisting the Spotsylvania Sheriff’s Office with the ongoing investigation, according to CNN affiliate WWBT.

