With billions at risk, Harvard rejects Trump administration’s request for policy changes

By Jeff Winter, CNN

(CNN) — Harvard University rejected the Trump administration’s demands for policy changes at the school on Monday, putting nearly $9 billion in federal funding at risk.

The university received a letter from a federal task last week outlining additional policy demands tied to nearly $9 billion in federal funding, CNN previously reported.

“We have informed the administration through our legal counsel that we will not accept their proposed agreement,” Harvard President Alan M. Garber said in a statement. “The University will not negotiate over its independence or its constitutional rights.”

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.

