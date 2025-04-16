Suspect in arson at Pennsylvania governor’s home targeted the governor for his views on war in Gaza, warrant says

By Danny Freeman, Amanda Musa and Dakin Andone, CNN

(CNN) — Cody Balmer, the man accused of setting fire to Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro’s residence, told 911 operators he targeted the governor in part because of his views on the war in Gaza, according to a search warrant obtained by CNN from the Dauphin County district attorney.

The warrant, first reported by news site PennLive, says Balmer called 911 early Sunday morning after the fire at the governor’s residence, and said Shapiro needs to know he “will not take part in his plans for what he wants to do to the Palestinian people.”

Balmer also told 911 operators Shapiro needed to “stop having my friends killed,” and that “our people have been put through too much by that monster,” the warrant says.

This statement “demonstrates Balmer’s political motivation for his conduct,” the warrant says.

One warrant notes Balmer’s “intonation and cadence” sounded like he was “possibly reading from a script,” according to PennLive. CNN has not reviewed that document.

Law enforcement officials have not conclusively said Balmer’s alleged attack was motivated by hate or antisemitism.

“I can’t speak to it directly because it’s not of record,” Dauphin County District Attorney Fran Chardo told CNN’s Jim Sciutto on Monday when asked if antisemitism motivated the arson.

“We’re looking at the possibility that it was geared towards the governor’s religion and his views on Israel,” continued Chardo.

Earlier Monday, a source familiar with the investigation said there was not yet an indication antisemitism was a factor in the incident but the investigation into Balmer and his motives remained ongoing.

But on Tuesday, Chardo told CNN affiliate KYW, “we do have evidence of that — that I believe is of record — that [Balmer] made reference to the governor’s faith.”

During his arraignment Monday, Balmer was not charged with any additional crimes related to hate.

Shapiro, who just hours before the attack was celebrating Passover with his family, highlighted at a news conference on Sunday his pride in his Jewish faith, saying, “if he was trying to terrorize our family, our friends, the Jewish community, who joined us for a Passover Seder in that room last night, hear me on this: we celebrated our faith last night, proudly and in a few hours, we will celebrate our second Seder of Passover.”

Balmer, 38, has faced personal and financial turmoil in recent years – including allegations that he assaulted his wife and young children amid a suicide attempt.

Investigators believe mental health issues may be a factor, according to a source familiar with the investigation. Officials were struck by how casual and relaxed the suspect was throughout the ordeal, the source said.

The US Justice Department is assisting with the investigation, Attorney General Pam Bondi said at a news conference Wednesday, where she called the fire “absolutely horrific” and indicated she believed the suspect’s goal was to harm the governor.

“I firmly believe that they wanted to kill him,” Bondi said.

Balmer shared posts critical of Biden

Balmer shared Facebook posts critical of former President Joe Biden, but doesn’t appear to have mentioned Shapiro, also a Democrat. In an interview with police, Balmer admitted to “harboring hatred” toward Shapiro, and said he would have beaten the governor with a hammer if found during the attack, according to an arrest affidavit obtained by CNN.

Balmer is a registered voter in Pennsylvania but is not affiliated with a political party, according to state records. On his Facebook account, he has made multiple posts since 2021 that are critical of Biden.

A post from January 2021 says in part, “Biden supporters shouldn’t exist. Where were you his first run? Well aware of the trash he is.” Another post from the same month reads in part, “RIP Joe Biden….. Whoops that’s in May, #notmypresidenteither.”

In September 2021, Balmer posted a meme criticizing Biden’s handling of the US withdrawal from Afghanistan. The meme shows Biden in a car with text that reads, “Get in, loser. We’re leaving Afghanistan.” The next image shows the former president appearing to drive off with text that says “*Drives off without you*.”

In June 2022, Balmer shared on Facebook what appears to be a photo of a needlepoint illustration of a flaming Molotov cocktail – the same weapon authorities say he used to start the fires at Shapiro’s residence.

“Be the light you want to see in the world,” the original image declared.

CNN’s Josh Campbell, Zoe Sottile and Hannah Rabinowitz contributed to this report.

