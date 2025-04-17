Patrick Bateman’s unsettling morning routine, tackling stress, cancer-killing molecules: Catch up on the day’s stories

By Kimberly Richardson and Morgan Severson, CNN

Editor’s Note: CNN’s 5 Things newsletter is your one-stop shop for the latest headlines and fascinating stories to start and end your busy day. Sign up here.

👋 Welcome to 5 Things PM! Do you find yourself in a chronic state of stress — constantly worrying about work, your family and everything happening around the world? It’s no surprise that all that anxiety can affect your bladder as well as your overall health. An expert describes his wake-up call over stress and how to tackle it.

Here’s what else you might have missed during your busy day:

5 things

1️⃣ Pure performance: From the “morning shed” to fitness advice from the manosphere, Christian Bale’s iconic morning montage in “American Psycho” as Patrick Bateman has become par for the course for online influencers. See why his character’s routine continues to resonate after 25 years.

2️⃣ A travel highlight: Don’t write an obituary for tourist information offices just yet. In Asia, the centers are thriving — and not just because people need directions. In Japan and South Korea, these offices are even attractions in their own right.

3️⃣ America’s changing culture: Before digital marketing became the norm, there was arguably more room for complex, creative and daring image-making. A historian is worried ads of the 2000s might be the last of their kind, noting “print is slowly disappearing. That’s a problem.”

4️⃣ Finding brotherhood: We often hear about the importance of female friendships, but what about the ties that bind men? Research has shown that fewer than half of men report being satisfied with their friendships. Discover the common roadblocks men face — and how to move past them.

5️⃣ It’s hour time to shine: Creating timepieces that have little resemblance to ordinary wristwatches may seem like an unexpected move, but it’s part of a broader growing trend. From brooches and pendants to lipstick tubes and panthers mid-pounce, the most intriguing watches today come in unlikely shapes and sizes.

Watch this

Bodycam footage: Newly released video shows police trying to piece together what happened in Gene Hackman’s home after the actor and his wife, Betsy Arakawa, were discovered dead in February.

Top headlines

• 2 killed, multiple injured in mass shooting at Florida State University. Follow live updates

• Mortgage rates climb to highest level in two months as Trump’s tariffs continue to rock markets

• Michelle Trachtenberg’s cause of death revealed as complications of diabetes mellitus

70%

🥫 That’s nearly how much food in US grocery stores is ultra-processed, meaning the items contain additives used to add flavor and color, create texture, extend shelf life and keep ingredients from separating.

Check this out

🌌 Cosmic clues: Astronomers have found what they call the most promising signs to date of biological activity on a distant planet. Using the James Webb Space Telescope, they were able to detect chemical fingerprints that suggest the presence of molecules only produced by microbial life.

Quotable

🎾 Perceived double standard: The 23-time grand slam singles champion is calling out the length of men’s world No. 1 Jannik Sinner’s three-month doping ban, saying she would have been suspended 20 years for a similar offense.

Quiz time

👜 Hermès beat out which of its rivals to become the world’s most valuable luxury company?

﻿A. Richemont

B. LVMH

C. Kering

D. Burberry

⬇️ Scroll down for the answer.

Good vibes

🧪 Technological therapies: Many existing cancer treatments struggle to differentiate sick cells from healthy ones, often causing grueling side effects for patients. LabGenius is using artificial intelligence to create molecules that target only diseased cells and hopes to have its first therapeutics in clinics by 2027.

Thanks for reading

🧠 Quiz answer: B. LVMH, whose high-end brands include Louis Vuitton and Dior, jewelry brand Tiffany & Co. and beauty chain Sephora, lost its position to Hermès. Test your knowledge with CNN’s weekly news quiz in tomorrow morning’s 5 Things newsletter.

📧 Check out all of CNN’s newsletters.

Today’s 5 Things PM was edited by CNN’s Chris Good and Meghan Pryce.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2025 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.