Four dead, including children, after car crashes into after-school camp

(CNN) — Four people, ranging in age from 4 to 18, are dead and several others are injured after a car crashed through an after-school camp in Chatham, Illinois, authorities said.

At about 3:20 p.m. Monday, police responded after a vehicle drove through the east side of the YNOT After School Camp, Illinois State Police said in a news release. Chatham is approximately 10 miles south of Springfield.

The vehicle struck several people outside the building as it entered through the eastern portion of the building, before exiting the western side of the structure, Chatham Police Department Deputy Chief Scott Tarter said at a news conference.

Three of those killed were struck outside the building while another person was hit inside, authorities said. All four were identified as “female students” by Sangamon County Coroner Jim Allmon, the Associated Press reported.

Several people were transferred to local hospitals, including one person who was transported by helicopter, state police said.

Video of the scene shows a large building, similar to a gym, with a hole along the bottom. Several law enforcement vehicles can be seen and a helicopter is spotted flying over the area.

The driver, who was the sole occupant, was uninjured and taken to a local hospital for evaluation, state police said. Authorities have not released details about the circumstances of the crash or whether the driver may face charges.

Chatham police later referred questions to the state police, which had no additional information as of mid-evening Monday. CNN has reached out to the after-school camp.

YNOT After School Camp describes itself as “a safe, fun, active and stimulating summer environment” that provides after-school care and summer camp.

Gov. JB Pritzker said his administration is “closely monitoring” the crash. “My heart is heavy for these families and the unimaginable grief they’re experiencing – something that no parent should ever have to endure,” he said in a statement.

“If you believe in the power of prayer, please take a moment to pray right now for the entire Chatham community,” Chatham police said on their Facebook page. “A terrible tragedy has occurred here that has affected all of us.”

Glenwood Middle School in Chatham will host counseling services starting Tuesday morning, CNN affiliate WAND reported. Classes in the Ball-Chatham School District will be conducted via e-learning for the day, and all extracurricular activities are canceled, a district spokesperson told WAND.

Chatham Village President David Kimsey said the school district will be “focusing on the well-being of students,” as “we mourn the loss of four children.”

“Words fail in a time of tragedy and it becomes impossible to gather coherent thoughts in the midst of such loss,” Kimsey wrote in a statement.

