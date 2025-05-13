Trump administration cuts another $450 million in grants to Harvard, on top of $2.2 billion already frozen

By Michelle Krupa, CNN

(CNN) — The Trump administration is cutting another $450 million in federal grants to Harvard University – on top of $2.2 billion already slashed – tightening even further its ideological pressure on America’s oldest and wealthiest university amid a broader battle over control of US college campuses.

“(E)ight federal agencies across the government are announcing the termination of approximately $450 million in grants to Harvard, which is in addition to the $2.2 billion that was terminated” previously, the White House’s Joint Task Force to Combat Anti-Semitism said Tuesday morning in a statement that called Harvard’s campus “a breeding ground for virtue signaling and discrimination.”

Harvard did not immediately respond to the latest White House declaration.

Harvard, which sued the Trump administration last month to reverse its initial funding freeze, “will not surrender its independence or relinquish its constitutional rights,” university President Alan Garber has said. “Neither Harvard nor any other private university can allow itself to be taken over by the federal government.”

This is a developing story and will be updated.

