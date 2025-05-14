New Jersey couple accused of holding girl captive, abusing her for 7 years before she escaped

By Cindy Von Quednow, CNN

(CNN) — A couple from Gloucester Township, New Jersey, allegedly kept a girl captive and abused her for seven years before she escaped, in what authorities are describing as a “heartbreaking” case.

Brenda Spencer, 38, and Branndon Mosley, 41, were arrested over the weekend, days after the victim, Spencer’s daughter, escaped their home.

The girl, now 18, had allegedly been abused since 2018, when she was removed from school before starting 7th grade and was confined to her home, Camden County Prosecutor Grace C. MacAulay said at a news conference Wednesday.

Removing the victim from school “helped hide the heinous, years-long torture” that she suffered, the prosecutor said.

The pair has been charged with several counts, including kidnapping, aggravated assault, endangering the welfare of a child and weapons charges, officials said. Mosely, who worked as a train conductor, allegedly also sexually abused the victim, who was beaten with a belt. He was charged with several counts of sexual assault.

CNN is attempting to determine whether the defendants have legal representation.

The victim was forced to live in a dog crate for approximately one year and was only let out periodically. She told police she was later held in a padlocked bathroom while being chained up and was only let out when family visited, officials said.

At other times, she was forced to live in a room with only a bucket for a bathroom. The room was equipped with an alarm system that would alert Spencer and Mosley if she attempted to leave.

Authorities are not disclosing details of the victim’s escape, except that it occurred on May 8. A neighbor, who initially called 211 for crisis intervention before contacting 911, helped report the abuse to law enforcement, MacAulay said.

A search of the home determined the victim was forced to live in “squalid” conditions with numerous animals, including dogs and chinchillas, officials said.

“What this young woman survived was absolutely horrific,” MacAulay said, adding that she was “extremely fortunate” to escape.

The victim’s 13-year-old sister also lived in the home and had been pulled out of school years earlier. The younger girl was homeschooled, MacAulay said.

A detention hearing for Spencer and Mosley is scheduled for Friday.

