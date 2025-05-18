Two dead, more than a dozen injured after Mexican Navy sailing ship strikes Brooklyn Bridge, officials say

By Nouran Salahieh, Michelle Watson, Mauricio Torres, Hanna Park, CNN

(CNN) — At least two people were killed and more than a dozen others injured when a Mexican Navy training ship on a goodwill tour struck the underside of the Brooklyn Bridge in New York Saturday night, officials said.

There were 277 people on the sailing ship, called the Cuauhtémoc, at the time of the incident and everyone is believed to be accounted for, officials said Saturday.

“At this time, of the 277 on board, 19 sustained injuries, 2 of which remain in critical condition, and 2 more have sadly passed away from their injuries,” New York Mayor Eric Adams wrote on X.

The two individuals who died fell from one of the ship’s masts, a law enforcement official told CNN. They were pronounced dead after being taken to a nearby hospital, the official said. The ship has since been moved to Manhattan’s Pier 36, located along on East River less than a mile from the Brooklyn Bridge, the official added.

The ship appeared to lose power around 8:20 p.m. as the captain was maneuvering the ship, which forced the vessel towards the bridge’s pillar and the ship’s mast struck the bridge, New York Police Department Chief Wilson Aramboles said at a news conference Saturday.

The New York Fire Department said in an email to CNN it received the call that a ship had struck the bridge around 8:39 p.m.

Video shows the Cuauhtémoc’s mast hitting the underside of the bridge and breaking as the vessel passes through, with pieces falling down towards the deck. The bridge itself was not damaged and is reopened to traffic after briefly shutting down, Mayor Adams said on social media, citing a preliminary inspection.

The ship, adorned with white lights and flying a large Mexican flag, can be seen sailing closer to the edge of Brooklyn Bridge Park when its mast strikes the bottom of the bridge, snapping at parts and falling onto the deck below.

The training ship likely suffered a “mechanical issue” that forced the captain to lose power, police said in a news conference.

“The captain that was maneuvering the ship lost, I guess, power of the ship,” Chief Wilson Aramboles of the NYPD Special Operations Bureau told reporters Saturday evening.

Aramboles added that there were “some mechanical issues” that “probably” caused the ship to strike the bridge.

Officials warned that the information provided is preliminary and subject to change. The National Transportation Safety Board is conducting an investigation into what happened.

In its email to CNN, the fire department said more than 100 fire and emergency medical service (EMS) personnel responded to the scene.

The tall sailing ship caught the eyes of nearby pedestrians. Flavio Moreira was strolling with his family along the Brooklyn promenade when the ship struck the bridge. The area was bustling with people enjoying the warm evening, he said.

“But it just kept coming closer and closer to us, and at some point, I was like, ‘I don’t think that’s right,’” Moreira told CNN’s Ben Hunt.

From the shore, Moreira said he could see people on the boat struggling after the collision.

“We could see some people being kind of dragged,” he said. “I believe it was some of the staff, they were on the top of the boat. And they were swinging around, back and forth as soon as the ship hit the bridge.”

“The ship was just so close to us, so we could see all those people really struggling to just like holding onto something to… don’t fall from the boat,” he added.

Video of the Mexican Navy training ship shortly after it struck the Brooklyn Bridge shows people hanging from at least one of its masts.

At least one person is seen clinging from a rope on the top-most rung of one mast, while several others on the top two rungs can be seen crawling to the center part of the mast. A few individuals can be seen climbing a ladder to reach those stuck.

On tall ships like the Cuauhtémoc, it is a ceremonial tradition for sailors to climb the masts and rigging when departing or arriving into harbor.

There were sailors on the bridge’s mast who were injured, NYPD chief said.

The Mexican Navy previously said a total of 22 were hurt in a post in Spanish on X, with 19 receiving medical attention at local hospitals.

“The status of the personnel and material is under review by naval and local authorities, who are providing support,” the Mexican Navy said.

Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum extended her condolences to families of the two crew members killed.

“We are deeply saddened by the loss of two crew members of the Cuauhtémoc Training Ship, who lost their lives in the unfortunate accident in New York Harbor. Our sympathy and support go out to their families,” Sheinbaum said on social media Sunday.

The Cuauhtémoc, a steel-hulled, three-masted barque about 300 feet long, is used to train cadets at Mexico’s Heroic Naval Military School, the country’s naval academy, according to a news release. Built in 1982, the ship has become a diplomatic emblem of Mexico’s maritime tradition.

Dubbed the “Ambassador and Knight of the Seas,” the ship was visiting New York as part of a global goodwill tour and was en route to Iceland at the time of the incident.

The Cuauhtémoc has since become a regular participant in prominent regattas worldwide. Before Saturday’s incident, it had been docked at the South Street Seaport since Tuesday.

All lanes of the Brooklyn Bridge were briefly closed in both directions after the incident but had reopened as of 10:30 p.m., according to New York emergency officials.

“While inspections will remain ongoing, there are no signs of structural damage to the Brooklyn Bridge at this time,” according to Fabien Levy, a spokesperson for Adams.

CNN’s Mark Morales, Helen Regan, Matthew Rehbein, Alex Stambaugh, Diego Mendoza and Zenebou Sylla contributed to this report.

