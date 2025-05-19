Disaster predictions frighten tourists, explicit deepfakes, kidnappings in the wild: Catch up on the day’s stories

By Daniel Wine, CNN

👋 Welcome to 5 Things PM! Former President Joe Biden’s diagnosis of metastatic prostate cancer has understandably raised concerns and questions. A urologist explains what you should know.

Here’s what else you might have missed during your busy day:

5 things

1️⃣ Disaster imminent? A Japanese comic book warns of a “real catastrophe.” A psychic predicts mass destruction. A feng shui master urges people to stay away. This might sound like the plot of a horror movie, but it’s not — and some tourists are canceling their trips.

2️⃣ Future looks cloudy: A new report suggests that climate change should be considered a key aspect of creditworthiness when prospective home buyers apply for a mortgage. Home insurance costs are increasing in some areas in part because of the growing risks from extreme weather.

3️⃣ Fighting back: Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Taylor Swift and high school girls are among those around the country who have been victims of non-consensual, explicit deepfakes. Now victims will be able to take legal action against the people who create them.

4️⃣ Photo controversy: “Napalm Girl” is considered one of the most defining images of the 20th century, and it became a symbol of opposition to the Vietnam War. But there are lingering doubts about who actually took the picture.

5️⃣ Mystery in the wild: Capuchin monkeys are kidnapping the babies of another species on a Panamanian island. Scientists are trying to understand what’s behind this odd behavior.

Watch this

🐈 ‘Narco Kitten’: Authorities at a prison in Costa Rica captured a cat with packages of marijuana and cocaine attached to its body. Officers confiscated the drugs and took the kitty for a health evaluation.

Top headlines

• Trump says Russia will ‘immediately’ work toward a ceasefire after phone call. But Putin seems unmoved

• Supreme Court lets Trump move toward ending temporary deportation protections for Venezuelans

• Cassie Ventura’s friends testify as Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs trial resumes in New York City

$24 billion

💰 That’s how much California spent to tackle homelessness over the past five years, but the state did not consistently track whether the money helped to improve the situation.

Check this out

🛰️ Just in time: NASA engineers said they revived thrusters aboard Voyager 1, the farthest spacecraft from our planet, right before a planned communications blackout. The small engines are used to control the altitude or course of a spacecraft.

What’s buzzing

📺 Moving on: Wendy McMahon, the top executive in charge of CBS News, resigned amid President Donald Trump’s intensifying political pressure against the network and “60 Minutes,” its flagship news program.

Quiz time

🚢 A Mexican Navy training ship struck which US bridge over the weekend?

﻿A. Sunshine Skyway Bridge

B. Francis Scott Key Bridge

C. Golden Gate Bridge

D. Brooklyn Bridge

⬇️ Scroll down for the answer.

Good vibes

👨‍⚕️ ER at 30,000 feet: Dr. TJ Trad, a cardiologist from Oklahoma, was sleeping on a flight when someone woke him up and said a passenger needed help. Trad recognized the man’s symptoms because he had survived a heart attack himself last year. The doctor was flying home from a medical mission trip in Uganda, so he had the tools he needed — including a pocket-sized electrocardiogram — to help save him.

Thanks for reading

👋 We’ll see you tomorrow.

﻿🧠 Quiz answer: D. The Mexican ship hit the Brooklyn Bridge, leaving two crew members dead and over a dozen injured.

📧 Check out all of CNN’s newsletters.

5 Things PM is produced by CNN’s Chris Good, Meghan Pryce, Kimberly Richardson and Morgan Severson.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2025 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.