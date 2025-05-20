Fourth New Orleans inmate captured as manhunt intensifies and DA’s staff members flee for safety

By Holly Yan, Zoe Sottile, Rafael Romo, TuAnh Dam, CNN

(CNN) — A fourth inmate who escaped from a New Orleans jail Friday was captured Monday, as hundreds of local, state and federal authorities scramble to find the ones still on the loose.

As of Monday evening, six men remained on the run after they bolted out of a hole carved in the jail wall, sprinted across an interstate and vanished: Corey Boyd, Jermaine Donald, Derrick Groves, Antoine Massey, Leo Tate and Lenton Vanburen. The escapees face an array of charges, including aggravated assault with a firearm, false imprisonment with a weapon and murder.

The suspects took advantage of a faulty locking system, a jail employee who had stepped away to get food, and a complex escape plan that may have involved inside help, authorities said.

And even though officials described the escapees as armed and dangerous, they didn’t inform the public of the security breach for several hours.

Here’s what we know about the escape, the multistate manhunt and who’s blaming whom for the calamity that has caused some fearful residents and lawyers with the district attorney’s office to flee:

‘To Easy LoL’

Orleans Parish District Attorney Jason Williams said Monday a cascading series of “breakdowns” contributed to the escape.

The Orleans Justice Center went into lockdown at 10:30 p.m. Thursday, as it does every night, meaning inmates were expected to stay in their cells.

That didn’t happen. Shortly after midnight Friday morning, a corrections monitoring technician stepped away for food. During his absence, several inmates started yanking on the door of Cell Delta 1006.

A staff member should have been monitoring the cameras in the facility in real-time, Williams said at a Monday news conference. “The idea that they are saying they had to go back and look at footage is ridiculous,” he said. “Those monitors are there to be observed in real time.”

Eventually, the door broke open. The men snuck into another cell. In a matter of minutes, 10 inmates maneuvered past a metal toilet, squeezed through a small hole carved in the wall and fled into the darkness.

The inmates brought blankets to protect themselves from getting cut by barbed wire. They then scaled a fence and bolted across Interstate 10. They darted into a nearby neighborhood, ripped off their inmate clothes and disappeared into the night.

Before they escaped, they taunted jail staff with a message scrawled above their escape hole:

“To Easy LoL,” it read.

The hole itself is one sign of the continued lapses at the facility, according to Williams. “Someone should have caught the destruction of the toilet and destruction of the wall and getting out, because that doesn’t happen in a day, does it?” he went on. “So, it was missed during the entire time that that plan was being hatched.”

“This is not just about one lunch break,” he added.

The escape wasn’t discovered until a routine head count at 8:30 a.m., Orleans Parish Sheriff Susan Hutson said Friday.

DA’s staff members flee the city

Another failure, according to Williams, is that several hours elapsed before authorities notified victims and witnesses and the public of the escape. “If it happened at 1 a.m. they should have been notified at 1:30, right, because they were in harm’s way,” he said.

The sheriff said she found out about the escape around 9 a.m. – eight hours after the inmates are thought to have escaped – and the US Marshals Task Force were notified by 9:30 a.m.

The DA himself only found out about the jailbreak from the media, he said Monday.

“I am personally afraid, not just for myself, but for my lawyers who tried the case against the individual twice,” Williams said, referencing the case against Groves, the escapee who was convicted of murdering two men in 2018 after his first trial ended in a mistrial and a second trial ended in a deadlocked jury. Williams himself had prosecuted Groves for his second and third trials.

“These lawyers got out of town this weekend with their families out of fear of retribution and retaliation,” he said.

The DA said his office immediately began working with Alison Morgado, the chief of victims and witness services, to notify victims and witnesses of the escape. Police helped relocate some, he said.

“They’re very afraid, and I think they have a right to be afraid,” he said.

Manhunt spreads to multiple states

Authorities initially said 11 inmates had escaped, but later corrected the number to 10 after discovering one man had been moved to another cell before his records were updated.

So far, four men have been caught: Dkenan Dennis, Kendell Myles, Robert Moody and Gary Price.

The search for the remaining six escapees now involves more than 200 law enforcement personnel spanning the Orleans Parish Sheriff’s Office, the New Orleans Police Department, Louisiana State Police, the US Marshals Service and the FBI.

Because the escapees may have crossed state lines, Louisiana Attorney General Liz Murrill has asked her counterparts in Texas, Mississippi, Arkansas, Georgia, Oklahoma and Tennessee to alert their law enforcement agencies.

The FBI’s New Orleans office is offering a $10,000 reward for information leading to the capture of each escapee, and Crime Stoppers is offering an additional $5,000 for information leading to each arrest. The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives is offering an additional $5,000 reward.

Sheriff’s office admits lapse but blames infrastructure and staffing problems

Much of the criticism has focused on Hutson.

One Louisiana state representative, Aimee Adatto Freeman, has called for the sheriff to resign, calling the escape “an alarming failure of leadership.”

“Sheriff Susan Hutson’s most fundamental responsibility is to keep inmates in custody – and she failed,” Freeman said in a statement shared with CNN affiliate WDSU.

In response, the sheriff said she had “no plans to resign” in a statement shared with CNN. “I remain committed to leading this office through the current crisis and continuing the long-term work of reform and public service I was elected to carry out.”

Williams called the jailbreak “a complete failure of the most basic responsibilities entrusted to a sheriff or a jail administrator” in an interview with WDSU.

Hutson admitted a lapse in security, partially due to defective locks – and suggested prison employees may have participated.

“We do acknowledge there is no way people can get out of this facility without there being some type of lapse in security,” Hutson said. “It’s almost impossible … for anybody to get out of this facility without help from the outside.”

“These folks that were able to get out did so because of defective locks on the cells,” the sheriff said at a Friday news conference. She claimed she had been asking for funding to repair the locks since she started her position.

Additionally, “we have indication that these detainees received assistance in their escape from individuals inside of our department,” she said.

The security breach happened on the first floor of the jail, where cells have sliding doors that “are able to be manipulated by force off the track that they’re on, which allows individuals to enter and exit at will,” Chief of Corrections Jay Mallett said Friday.

“The primary security breach and concern is the facilities’ infrastructure,” Mallett said. “We’ve identified that we have a large number of high-security individuals in a minimum custody facility.”

Williams said dangerous inmates, like the men who escaped, shouldn’t have had access to the first floor in the first place.

There’s a “critical need” for repairs and upgrades at the jail to ensure doors and locks are fully functional, Hutson said.

“There are deficiencies in these facilities that cause public safety concerns,” she said.

Bianka Brown, the sheriff’s office’s chief financial officer, said the budget would need to be increased from $68 million to $150 million. The locks would cost $5.2 million.

And the jail has only about 60% of the staffing it should, the sheriff said, and 150 more deputies are needed.

But if any staff members helped with the escape, they will be held accountable “both administratively and criminally,” the sheriff said.

