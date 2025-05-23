Trump administration accuses Columbia University of violating federal civil rights law by failing to protect Jewish students

By Dalia Faheid, CNN

(CNN) — The Trump administration alleged Thursday that Columbia University violated federal civil rights law by acting with “deliberate indifference” towards harassment of Jewish students on campus since October 2023.

The US Department of Health and Human Services Office for Civil Rights accused Columbia of violating Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, which prohibits discrimination on the basis of race, color and national origin in programs and activities that receive federal funding. The announcement is part of a series of actions by the federal government’s Joint Task Force to Combat Anti-Semitism, which was created following a February executive order from President Donald Trump.

A spokesperson for Columbia cast the announcement as another step in the university’s work with the government to determine the best ways to fight antisemitism on campus.

“We understand this finding is part of our ongoing discussions with the government. Columbia is deeply committed to combatting antisemitism and all forms of harassment and discrimination on our campus,” the spokesperson told CNN. “We take these issues seriously and will work with the Department of Health and Human Services and the Department of Education to address them.”

The administration alleges Columbia “continually failed to protect Jewish students,” citing “extensive investigative findings” from October 7, 2023, to the present, coinciding with a terror attack by Hamas and its allies and Israel’s brutal war in Gaza.

“The findings carefully document the hostile environment Jewish students at Columbia University have had to endure for over 19 months, disrupting their education, safety, and well-being,” Anthony Archeval, acting director of the HHS Office for Civil Rights, said in the news release. “We encourage Columbia University to work with us to come to an agreement that reflects meaningful changes that will truly protect Jewish students.”

The university was accused of failing to establish effective mechanisms for combatting antisemitism until last summer. The administration further accused the university of failing to investigate vandalism in classrooms, enforce restrictions for protests held on campus and abide by its policies when responding to Jewish students’ complaints.

Elite universities across the US – including Columbia – have been under intense pressure from the administration to comply with demands for school policy changes or risk losing federal funding.

Last spring, pro-Palestinian protesters at Columbia University initiated a wave of demonstrations at college campuses across the country that culminated in encampments and mass arrests.

In March, the administration said it was canceling $400 million worth of grants and contracts to Columbia University because of what it considers the school’s failure to quash antisemitism on campus.

The administration demanded several changes, including new rules for protests, banning masks, a plan to hold student groups accountable and a review of Columbia’s Middle East studies programs. The university then announced a series of new policies, including restrictions on demonstrations.

Other elite institutions were also punished for refusing to bow to the administration’s policy demands. Earlier Thursday, the Trump administration revoked Harvard University’s ability to enroll international students, accusing the school’s leadership of turning “their once-great institution into a hot-bed of anti-American, anti-Semitic, pro-terrorist agitators.”

This story has been updated with additional information.

