3 more New Orleans inmates recaptured today, leaving 2 at large

Three more inmates who escaped custody in New Orleans 10 days ago were recaptured Monday, leaving two at large, according to the Louisiana State Police.

A sixth inmate who escaped custody in New Orleans 10 days ago has been captured, Louisiana Attorney General Liz Murrill announced Monday evening. Inmate Lenton Vanburen was detained in Baton Rouge, 72 miles northwest of New Orleans, Murrill said in a post on X.

Vanburen was originally in jail on suspicion of a parole violation, possession of firearm by felon and illegal carrying of a weapon, Murrill said. “He will now face additional charges related to the escape,” she added.

Authorities continue to search for four additional escaped inmates, as seven people have been arrested in connection with assisting them.

Aside from Vanburen, who was the first inmate captured outside of New Orleans, Kendell Myles, Robert Moody, Dkenan Dennis, Gary Price and Corey Boyd are back in custody. Jermaine Donald, Derrick Groves, Antoine Massey and Leo Tate remain at large.

The inmates allegedly used electric hair trimmers with multiple clipper blades to help cut their way through the cell walls, a source with direct knowledge of the investigation told CNN.

Faulty locks, stolen blankets and a hungry employee also played a role in the strategic jailbreak.

Orleans Parish District Attorney Jason Williams and AG Murrill visited the Orleans Justice Center earlier this week as part of the ongoing investigation into the escape.

Additionally, the Louisiana Department of Public Safety and Corrections is deploying at least 10 seasoned auditors to the Orleans Justice Center to investigate the jailbreak.

The district attorney said last week the director of the New Orleans Police Department Crime Lab visited the jail to begin a formal forensic processing of the scene, which he said was not requested by the sheriff’s office.

Williams asked the sheriff’s office to voluntarily cooperate with the forensic analysis by sharing any records of staff fingerprints or DNA “for the purpose of inclusion or elimination of their profiles,” according to a letter Williams sent to the sheriff’s office on Thursday that was obtained by CNN.

A separate letter from Thursday formally requested the sheriff’s office preserve all records related to the jailbreak, including surveillance video and electronic communications between staff.

“If you were manning the security system, you would have known a door was opening,” former Orleans Parish Sheriff Marlin Gusman, who ran the jail from 2004 to 2022, told CNN.

“Especially in the middle of the night,” Gusman said.

Gusman told CNN he has no idea how the inmates got into the pipe chase behind the toilet and sink, but emphasized they had to navigate through walls made with a “substantial” network of concrete molding about “5 inches thick” and mixed with rebar, which is reinforced steel.

7 people accused of helping inmates

A maintenance worker with the Orleans Parish Sheriff’s Office, Sterling Williams, was arrested Tuesday. Williams, 33, is accused of “willfully and maliciously” assisting with the jailbreak, according to an affidavit. He faces one count of malfeasance in office and 10 counts of being a principal to simple escape.

Williams’ attorney, Michael Kennedy, said the worker was turning off water to an overflowing toilet after being told to do so and is “fully convinced” of his client’s innocence.

Six other people are being accused of helping the inmates in some way, including an inmate already in custody.

Investigators continue to comb through previous jail phone recordings and believe that other incarcerated inmates or employees at the jail could face additional charges for their role assisting in escape and initial cover-up in the hours following the jailbreak, according to the source with direct knowledge of the investigation.

Trevon Williams was arrested on Friday in connection with the inmates’ escape. Trevon Williams, who was already in jail on unrelated charges, was rebooked on an additional charge of principal to simple escape, according to an X post from Murrill.

The others arrested are accused of being accessories after the fact, authorities said.

