Rewards for 2 elusive jail escapees jump to $50,000 each as Louisiana police believe they’re getting closer

(CNN) — Despite hundreds of leads and a multistate manhunt, a convicted double murderer and an experienced fugitive keep evading capture – 13 days after they escaped from a New Orleans jail.

On Thursday, officials announced a combined $50,000 in reward money for information leading to the arrest of the two fugitives.

Derrick Groves and Antoine Massey are still on the run Thursday after they and eight other inmates took advantage of bad infrastructure and a hungry employee to bust out of the Orleans Justice Center on May 16.

More than 700 tips have poured in during the manhunt for the escapees, leading to the arrests of three fugitives, said Darlene Cusanza, president and CEO of Crimestoppers Greater New Orleans. One arrest was made within 30 minutes of the tip.

But Louisiana State Police – which is leading the manhunt – declined to name those three fugitives, saying authorities want to focus on finding Groves and Massey.

Investigators have been dealing with a whack-a-mole scenario trying to chase down Groves, who was convicted of murdering two men, and Massey, who started escaping custody at age 15.

As soon as authorities get one lead, the fugitives “move to another place,” LSP Superintendent Col. Robert Hodges said.

But Hodges said he’s confident authorities are getting closer – especially with the added boost of increased reward money for the public.

“I think the advantage goes to law enforcement,” he said.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

