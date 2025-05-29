Where tariffs stand, ugly gems, best breakfast options: Catch up on the day’s stories



1️⃣ Recession risks: President Donald Trump’s tariffs — those he has threatened and those he has already enacted — have led some experts to predict that the US economy could enter a recession while also seeing inflation rise. Here’s what it means for consumers.

2️⃣ On the lam: Grant Hardin, a former police chief in Arkansas, was serving lengthy prison sentences for murder and rape. Some call him “evil,” and his brazen escape this week has left a small town on edge and reopened old wounds.

3️⃣ Keeping the faith: Todd and Julie Chrisley built an empire based on religion and family. Then they were convicted of conspiracy to defraud banks out of more than $30 million in loans. Thanks to a presidential pardon, they’re embarking on a new chapter.

4️⃣ ‘Ugly ducklings’: Jewelry experts have always emphasized the importance of the clarity and cut of a gem — until now. Imperfections are no longer taboo as high-end jewelers champion stones with unique inclusions or a lack of sparkle.

5️⃣ Bright lights: The neon signs that used to illuminate Hong Kong have mostly gone dark because of safety concerns and tighter government regulations. Artist Jive Lau opened a studio to help keep the city’s neon heritage alive.

👀 Breaking free: New video obtained exclusively by CNN shows a man escaping the New York City townhouse where he was allegedly tortured and held hostage for weeks in a cryptocurrency extortion scheme.

• Harvard grads celebrate while the school’s lawyers eke out another reprieve for international students

• Trump met with Jerome Powell to scold him about rates. Powell stressed the Fed is staying out of politics

• Israel approves biggest expansion of West Bank settlements in decades

🇬🇧 That’s how many Americans have applied for UK citizenship since the start of Trump’s second term.

🦍 Back where they belong: Four eastern lowland gorillas that had been captured by wildlife traffickers were reintroduced into the wild in Virunga National Park in the Democratic Republic of the Congo. It’s the largest translocation of the critically endangered species.

🎭 Dramatic reunion: The original cast of the hit Broadway musical “Hamilton” will get back together to perform during the Tony Awards next week at Radio City Music Hall.

Good vibes

🫙 Making waves: When Roberto Beltrami was a physics student at Boston University, he was captivated by the work of American artist Dale Chihuly. He decided to take a glassblowing class and started his own workshop at the age of 25. Now he’s one of the youngest master glassmakers in Murano, the Italian island renowned for centuries for the glass made there.

