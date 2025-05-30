How Northern Arkansas’ terrain may help an escaped convict evade capture

By Chris Boyette, CNN

(CNN) — As the search for escaped prisoner Grant Hardin enters a fifth day, authorities pursuing the convicted murderer and rapist in northern Arkansas face various challenges from the landscape that could give Hardin an advantage in evading capture.

Wearing “a makeshift outfit designed to mimic law enforcement,” Hardin broke out of the North Central Unit prison in Calico Rock around 2:55 p.m. Sunday, a news release from the state’s Department of Corrections said.

Hundreds of law enforcement officials from federal, state and local agencies are working on finding Hardin, Rand Champion, a spokesperson for the Arkansas Department of Corrections said Wednesday, but bad weather gave the fugitive a head start and rocky terrain, caves and old outbuildings give him ample places to hide.

“There’s caves, there’s barns, there’s abandoned cars, there’s abandoned sheds, there’s residences … It’s not a flat, open area,” Champion said.

Authorities believe Hardin is still in the general area near the prison, according to Champion.

“He’s not necessarily from this area, but he did grow up in Northwest Arkansas, which has some terrain similar to this … understanding that he may have that sort of familiarity provides a challenge,” said Champion.

The area where police are searching is one of the most cave-dense in the state, according to a geology professor at the University of Arkansas.

Ideal hiding places

“The most comprehensive database has about 1500 caves in northern Arkansas,” Matt Covington, an associate professor in the Department of Geosciences told CNN. “There are also certainly many caves that have not yet been reported or even discovered.”

In and around Calico Rock, where the prison is located, Covington said there are around 300 to 400 reported caves that could make ideal hiding places, if only temporarily.

“Most of the caves are small, 100 feet or less. However, there are some caves in the area that are more than a mile long,” Covington said.

“I can imagine that the entrance area of a cave could be a useful place to hide,” he added. “There is often water present. There are boulders to hide under or small crawlways and side passages.”

But it’s not perfect according to Covington. The caves are cool – around 58 degrees Fahrenheit – and many of them are wet, Covington said.

“Hypothermia can quickly become a problem. You also need light, and most lights will only last a day or so before you need to recharge or replace batteries. You also will have to come out for food.”

Plus most of the caves only have one entrance, he said, limiting one’s ability to flee.

“So, the entrance of a cave might make a good temporary hideout or shelter from rain,” Covington said. “However, you would probably basically be cornered. If tracking dogs figured out you were in there, you would be trapped.”

In fact, the rain actually bought Hardin some time after his escape, according to Champion.

“With our track dogs, the rain can affect them being able to pick up that track. With the low clouds, it’s hard to get the drones up as high as we need to. Helicopters are grounded with all that,” Champion said. “We’re hoping that the weather kind of turns a little bit and we can utilize more of those” assets.

Nearly three inches of rain fell in Calico Rock from Saturday through Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service. The rain tapered off Tuesday but as the week wore on, the region has been cool and overcast with some low clouds and foggy mist.

It’s not just the weather and the terrain that have been on Hardin’s side dodging authorities.

Familiarity with police tactics

Hardin was previously the police chief for the small town of Gateway, Arkansas, near the Missouri border, and has worked various other law enforcement jobs throughout his career.

Hardin was previously featured on the Investigation Discovery documentary, ‘Devil in the Ozarks.’ (Investigation Discovery, like CNN, is owned by Warner Bros. Discovery.)

“Obviously, if you have a law enforcement background you’ve had specialized training, you’ve had a familiarity of the tactics that are going to be used,” Champion said.

As of Thursday afternoon, Hardin remained on the loose, and local, state and federal law enforcement agencies continued to search for him. A reward of up to $10,000 for information leading to his arrest was announced by the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

“What we would ask – in this area, especially – please be cognizant. Please be aware. Be alert of your surroundings,” Champion said. “If something seems out of place, if something seems a little off, please let us know.”

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2025 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.