Newark airport’s closed runway that contributed to weeks of delays will reopen ahead of schedule

By Alexandra Skores, CNN

Washington (CNN) — A key runway at Newark Liberty International Airport, which has been under construction for months causing significant delays and cancellations, will reopen on Monday.

The 11,000-foot-long runway 4L-22R is reopening 13 days ahead of schedule and will allow “regular runway operations to resume,” according to the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey which operates the airport.

The $121 million project began in early March and was scheduled to be completed June 15. The runway was last rehabilitated in 2014 and showed “significant signs of wear.”

Construction was accelerated after staffing and operational challenges “impacted air traffic controllers’ ability to effectively use the remaining two operational runways” at the airport, according to the port authority.

“As we approach the busy summer travel season, this key milestone puts us on a path to further reducing congestion, enhancing safety, and ensuring a seamless travel experience,” Secretary of Transportation Sean Duffy said in a news release. “With the runway completed, we’ll continue our work to harden the telecoms infrastructure and improving the staffing pipeline for the airspace.”

The runway was one of the reasons passengers flying in and out of Newark airport experienced major disruptions in April and May, but it was not the only reason. Controllers attempting to guide pilots to and from the airport experienced at least four black outs since April 28 due to the aging Federal Aviation Administration air traffic control system.

On May 20, the FAA ordered airlines to cut flights at Newark by about 25%, to 56 an hour, until construction was completed, at which point they plan to increase flights to 68 an hour.

The construction project involves paving the runway surface, updating lighting, improving airfield signs, installing underground electrical infrastructure, and improving drainage.

The runway will still close for construction on weeknights through the end of the year and weekends, September to December, to complete the project entirely.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2025 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.