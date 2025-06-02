Mount Etna eruption, resurgence of a slur, mites come out at night: Catch up on the day’s stories

By Daniel Wine, CNN

1️⃣ Massive eruption: Tourists at Mount Etna were forced to flee after a huge plume of high-temperature gases, ash and rock billowed into the air. About 1.5 million people visit the Italian volcano each year, and the last eruption of this magnitude occurred in 2014.

2️⃣ Manhunt update: A police chief-turned-murderer-and-rapist, a repeat escapee and a double murderer — all three are still nowhere to be found after two high-profile jailbreaks in Arkansas and Louisiana. Here’s what we know about the circumstances of each case.

3️⃣ The R-word: A slur used to denigrate people with disabilities is surging in popularity among some influential public figures like Joe Rogan and Elon Musk. Experts say the implications of its resurgence are bigger than just one word.

4️⃣ ‘Toxic Nation’: A new “Make America Healthy Again” documentary claims four things are making us sick: ultraprocessed foods, seed oils, herbicides and pesticides, and fluoride. Health specialists break it down and explain what the research says.

5️⃣ Clean streets: Travelers who visit Japan wonder how the country can be so tidy and organized when there doesn’t seem to be a way to dispose of garbage in public places. So where are all the trash cans?

🚘 Wild crash: A car ran off the road and through the roof of a veterans hall in Missouri, but police said the driver only suffered minor injuries. This is the second time in three months a vehicle crashed into the same building.

• Colorado suspect charged with federal hate crime, had planned antisemitic attack for a year, FBI says

• Trump returns to Supreme Court with emergency appeal over mass firings

• Second round of Russia-Ukraine peace talks ends swiftly with no major breakthrough

75%

🏡 That’s how many prospective buyers are reportedly waiting for home prices and interest rates to drop before jumping into the real estate market.

🤖 Smart art: Victor Wong put his degree in electrical engineering to good use by creating AI Gemini, a robotic arm that produces traditional Chinese landscape paintings. See how it works.

🎧 ‘We’re burnt out’: After nearly 16 years and countless hours of conversations, comedian Marc Maron will end his groundbreaking podcast “WTF” this fall. The host said he and producer Brendan McDonald made the decision together.

🍬 Haribo is recalling some bags of candy in the Netherlands because what was found in them?

﻿A. Wood

B. Cannabis

C. Metal

D. Fungi

👘 Crafty creations: Kimonos are deeply woven into the fabric of Japan’s cultural identity, but not many people wear them anymore. Entrepreneur Shotaro Kawamura is working with craftspeople to upcycle unwanted robes into new products such as sneakers.

Haribo is recalling bags of fizzy cola bottles after cannabis was found in some of them.

