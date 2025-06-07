Officers throw flash bangs to disperse crowd protesting immigration enforcement in Los Angeles

By Karina Tsui, CNN

(CNN) — Tear gas and flash bangs were deployed to disperse crowds protesting immigration raids in downtown Los Angeles after dozens of people were arrested by federal immigration agents Friday, including a prominent union leader.

Police on Friday night issued a citywide tactical alert nearly two hours after declaring protests across the downtown area unlawful assemblies. “The use of less lethal munitions has been authorized by the Incident Commander,” LAPD’s Central Division wrote in a post on X.

Videos of the scene show law enforcement officers in riot gear, wielding batons, holding shields and throwing smoke bombs into the crowd. Protesters chanted “Free them all” and held signs with messages including “Full Rights for All Immigrants” and “Stop the Deportations.” Video shows several officers in riot gear pinning at least one person to the ground.

The protest came after at least 44 people were arrested by federal immigration agents earlier in the day, The Associated Press reported, after Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers executed search warrants at three locations, according to a spokesperson for Homeland Security Investigations. The arrests come amid President Donald Trump’s crackdown on immigration, which has involved waves of raids and deportations across the country.

Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass characterized the immigration arrests as “mass chaos,” according to CNN affiliate KABC. The mayor said she hadn’t been told about the raids in advance. “It sows a sense of terror throughout the community,” she said. “ICE was literally chasing people down the street.”

The federal law enforcement activity came on the same day multiple sources told CNN the Trump administration is preparing for “large-scale” cancellation of federal funds for California.

CNN has reached out to the Department of Homeland Security for further information.

One of the Friday raids was in the city’s Fashion District, where agents served a search warrant after a judge determined a business was allegedly using fictitious documents for some of its workers, US Attorney’s office spokesperson Ciaran McEvoy told CNN.

Union leader arrested

David Huerta, the president of the Service Employees International Union California, was arrested by federal agents after allegedly attempting to obstruct their access at a worksite, US Attorney for the Central District of California Bill Essayli said in a post on X.

“Let me be clear: I don’t care who you are—if you impede federal agents, you will be arrested and prosecuted,” Essayli said.

After being treated for injuries from his arrest, Huerta released a statement condemning the citywide raids.

“Hard-working people, and members of our family and our community, are being treated like criminals,” he said. “We all collectively have to object to this madness because this is not justice. This is injustice. And we all have to stand on the right side of justice.”

“No one should ever be harmed for witnessing government action,” California Gov. Gavin Newsom said in a statement responding to Huerta’s arrest, describing the union president as a “respected leader, a patriot and an advocate for working people.”

Bass said Friday’s immigration arrests were different from previous, more organized actions.

“I’ve been really worried about this from the beginning, and as far as I know, this is the first time this has happened in our city like this,” she told KABC. “We know ICE has been here, but it’s been for targeted arrests; this was just mass chaos.”

“It sows a sense of chaos in our city, and a sense of terror, and it’s just unacceptable.”

The American Civil Liberties Union called on “elected officials to uphold their commitment to all Angelenos — immigrants and non-immigrants alike — by taking all action necessary to grind this oppressive and vile paramilitary operation to a halt and keep our city safe and whole” in a Friday statement.

Protesters face off with police

Protesters gathered outside the Federal Building in downtown Los Angeles at roughly 4 p.m., CNN affiliate KABC reported. At one point, hundreds of activists began marching toward a detention facility on Temple Street.

One video obtained by CNN shows protesters retreating from the building’s entrance after coming face-to-face with the police guarding it. Several projectiles are thrown at officers equipped with body armor and protective shields.

Other videos show the detention center sprayed with anti-ICE graffiti, with some protesters blocking LAPD vehicles close by.

Families and friends who had loved ones taken by immigration authorities visited the detention center to learn more about their status, KABC reported.

A young woman who spoke with the outlet said she went to the building in tears after her father was taken by federal agents.

The LAPD declared an unlawful assembly around 7 p.m. and warned demonstrators were subject to arrest if they remained in the area.

Aerial footage from KABC shows law enforcement throwing smoke bombs on a street to disperse people so they could make way for SUVs and military-style vehicles.

“While the LAPD will continue to have a visible presence in all our communities to ensure public safety, we will not assist or participate in any sort of mass deportations, nor will the LAPD try to determine an individual’s immigration status,” Police Chief Jim McDonnell said in a statement about the immigration enforcement activities.

“I want everyone, including our immigrant community, to feel safe calling the police in their time of need and know that the LAPD will be there for you without regard to one’s immigration status.”

Newsom said in a Saturday statement, “Continued chaotic federal sweeps, across California, to meet an arbitrary arrest quota are as reckless as they are cruel.”

“Donald Trump’s chaos is eroding trust, tearing families apart, and undermining the workers and industries that power America’s economy,” the governor said.

