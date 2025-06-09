No fatalities reported after skydiving plane crashes in Tennessee, officials say

By Amanda Musa, CNN

(CNN) — Several people are receiving medical treatment after a skydiving plane with 20 passengers and crew on board crashed in Coffee County, Tennessee, about 60 miles south of Nashville, according to the City of Tullahoma, where the crash occurred Sunday afternoon.

Three people were airlifted to hospitals for medical treatment while one person with serious injuries was transported by ground, according to Lyle Russell, a city spokesperson.

“Other minor injuries were treated by first responders” at the scene, Russell said in a statement to CNN.

No one died in the crash near the Tullahoma Regional Airport, according to Russell who added no one on the ground was injured.

Highway patrol video shows damage to the plane’s tail, which appears to have broken off along with other parts of the aircraft. Yellow caution tape is seen in the video blocking off the area where the plane came to rest while officials investigate the scene.

The plane – a DeHavilland DH-6 Twin Otter – departed Tullahoma Airport at approximately 12:30 p.m. local time Sunday.

The Federal Aviation Administration is investigating the crash, according to Russell. The National Transportation Safety Board said Monday it is also investigating and will release a preliminary report within 30 days.

