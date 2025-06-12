No injuries after JetBlue aircraft rolls onto grass at Boston’s Logan Airport, airport officials say

By Alexandra Skores, CNN

(CNN) — A JetBlue flight at Boston Logan International Airport rolled into the grass area while turning off a runway Thursday.

Airport officials closed the runway as JetBlue flight 312 was assessed and its passengers were deplaned by stairs and bussed into the terminal, airport officials with Massport told CNN.

The Airbus A220 aircraft was coming from Chicago O’Hare International Airport, and the incident happened around 11:55 a.m. local time.

There were no injuries reported, Massport officials said.

Tyesha Best, president of Transport Workers Union of America Local 579, said the union is “aware of the event.” The union represents JetBlue’s flight attendants.

“All crew and customers are safe,” Best said in a statement to CNN. “We remain in contact with the company to provide all needed support for those affected.”

The Federal Aviation Administration placed a ground stop at the airport Thursday for an emergency. The agency is investigating the incident.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

