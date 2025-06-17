5 things to know for June 17: Israel-Iran, G7, Spending bill, NIH grants, Mike Lindell

By Jade Walker, CNN

(CNN) — Britain’s foreign intelligence service, MI6, will be led by a woman for the first time in its history. Blaise Metreweli, who is currently head of the technology and innovation teams, will become chief of the Secret Intelligence Service in the fall. For fans of the James Bond movies, that means Q just became M.

1. Israel-Iran

As Israel and Iran trade strikes for a fifth day, civilians in both countries are paying the price. At least 224 people in Iran and 24 people in Israel have been killed. Schools in Tehran have been turned into bomb shelters and emergency bases, while citizens seeking to evacuate the capital ahead of Israeli strikes have been stymied by fuel shortages. People in Israel are trying to avoid Iran’s missiles by gathering in bomb shelters where they sit, glued to their phones and TVs, waiting for the latest updates. Amid the escalating conflict, Israel has publicly justified its unprecedented attack as an effort to stop Iran from building a nuclear bomb. However, US intelligence assessments show Iran was not actively pursuing a nuclear weapon and was up to three years away from being able to produce and deliver one to a target.

2. G7

President Donald Trump abruptly left the Group of 7 summit in Canada due to “what’s going on in the Middle East,” and directed his national security staff in Washington to meet in the Situation Room. How Trump intends to handle the situation is unclear as he has been sending mixed signals. He posted “Everyone should immediately evacuate Tehran!” on his social media platform, but did not explain why. On Monday, he initially signaled his intention not to sign a joint statement calling for de-escalation between Israel and Iran. However, when the G7 leaders released the statement later in the day, an official said it had Trump’s blessing. Trump also told European leaders that discussions were underway to obtain a ceasefire between Israel and Iran. Overnight, he took to Truth Social to deny ever saying that.

3. Spending bill

The GOP-led Senate Finance Committee released its proposal for President Trump’s agenda bill on Monday and it includes some notable changes. While the committee wants to keep many of the provisions contained in the legislation that the House approved last month, it is also calling for:

* Deeper cuts to Medicaid

* Raising the debt limit by $5 trillion

* Lowering the cap on state and local tax deductions

* Slowing the elimination of some clean energy tax cuts

* Lowering the child tax credit from $2,500 to $2,200 but making it permanent

* Limiting tax relief on tips and overtime

* Making some business tax breaks permanent

Senate Republicans hope to pass their package by next week so the two chambers can work out a final deal to send to President Trump by July 4.

4. NIH grants

A federal judge ruled on Monday that it was illegal for the Trump administration to cut certain research grants at the National Institutes of Health because they focused on gender identity, diversity, equity or inclusion. US District Judge William Young called the administration’s process for terminating these grants “arbitrary and capricious.” He also said it was clear that what was behind the government’s actions was “racial discrimination and discrimination against America’s LGBTQ community.” The ruling is expected to be appealed.

5. Mike Lindell

A federal jury in Colorado has found Mike Lindell guilty of defaming a former employee of Dominion Voting Systems. Eric Coomer, who was the security and product strategy director at the voting equipment company, sued the MyPillow founder and conspiracy theorist for calling him a traitor and accusing him of stealing the 2020 election. Lindell and other allies of President Trump continue to falsely claim that his 2020 loss to Democrat Joe Biden was due to widespread fraud and blamed Dominion’s voting machines. The jury awarded Coomer $2.3 million in damages.

