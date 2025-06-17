New York City comptroller and mayoral candidate Brad Lander arrested by immigration officers inside Manhattan court

By Gloria Pazmino, CNN

(CNN) — New York City comptroller and mayoral candidate Brad Lander was arrested by federal officers inside a Manhattan immigration court on Tuesday, according to a spokesperson for his office.

Multiple videos on social media show Lander being put in handcuffs after officers surrounded him in a hallway at the court building as he’s standing up against a wall next to another man.

One of the videos shows Lander appearing to stand in the way of officers who were trying to arrest a man. As he blocks officers, the officers move in and arrest him following a brief scuffle in which Lander appears to be placed in a chokehold and is then pushed up against a wall, the video shows.

“You don’t have a judicial warrant,” Lander says to the officers as he held on to the man’s arm.

“I will let go when you show me the judicial warrant. Where is it?” Lander says.

Lander, a Democrat was scheduled to hold a noon press conference Tuesday calling for more legal funding for immigrants facing arrest by ICE officers following their court appearances – a practice that has increased significantly across courtrooms in the country in recent weeks.

As he was placed in handcuffs, Lander could be heard telling federal officers “you don’t have the authority to arrest US citizens.”

CNN has reached out to ICE for more information.

Lander’s campaign released a statement following his arrest.

“While escorting a defendant out of immigration court at 26 Federal Plaza, Brad was taken by masked agents and detained by ICE. This is still developing and we are monitoring the situation closely,” said Dora Pekec, Lander’s campaign spokesperson.

This story is developing and will be updated.

