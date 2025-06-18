Juneteenth scale backs, how the world swears, a singer’s protest: Catch up on the day’s stories



CNN

By Morgan Severson and Sarah Hutter, CNN

1️⃣ At risk: Job Corps centers provide housing and schooling for low-income students aged 16 to 24. The six-decade old program has provided a lifeline for more than two million young Americans, but its fate is now uncertain after the Trump administration ordered its operations to be paused.

2️⃣ Scaling back: Despite Juneteenth’s status as a federal holiday, celebrations across the US are being toned down or canceled. Event organizers cite safety issues and political backlash as reasons for the changes.

3️⃣ AI analysis: Outcries about artificial intelligence replacing human jobs have become more common. CNN’s Allison Morrow writes that it’s CEOs’ new way to keep their workers afraid of losing their jobs.

4️⃣ Trash stash: Viral videos of garbage captured by explorers in China’s Zhangjiajie Forest — with one explorer describing waste piled seven to eight floors high — have prompted a mass cleanup. From 2010 to 2015, the local government banned trash burning, so dumping in caves became common.

5️⃣ ‘I’m standing by them’: At the LA Dodgers game this past Saturday, Nezza performed the National Anthem in Spanish in protest of the ICE raids in the city. Before she sang, an unidentified employee told her to sing the song in English.

🏠 Home alone: The Goodsons have been living off the grid in an energy efficient home prefabricated in a factory. In a housing and construction labor crisis, these modern homes are a growing trend.

$5.15 billion

💵 That’s how much money drug companies spent on TV ads in 2024 — but that may soon change as Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. considers policies that would alter the ease and price of pushing products onscreen.

🏭 Smokestack impact: Human-caused climate change is not as new of an issue as previously thought. With the help of sophisticated computer models and scientific theory, researchers believe a clear signal can be detected as far back as 1885.

🏀 Caitlin Clark down: The larger-than-life basketball star suffered a poke in the eye following a testy game at the WNBA Commissioner’s Cup final. Here’s how it happened.

🥃 Liquid Death and WhistlePig partnered to create a new whiskey aged in what?

A. Soil

B. A water well

C. A casket

D. An oak barrel

⬇️ Scroll down for the answer.

🏃 It’s a runderful life: Olympic gold medalist Karsten Warholm soared past his own world record time in the 300-meter hurdles last week in front of a home crowd in Oslo, Norway. Although shaving half a second may not sound like much, when the new world record is a mere 32.67 seconds, he’s running with the stars.

﻿🧠 Quiz answer: C. The new whiskey is partially aged in an actual casket at WhistlePig’s Vermont distillery, and made with Liquid Death’s mountain-sourced water.

