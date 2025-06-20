5 things to know for June 20: Israel-Iran, Hurricane Erick, National Guard, Minnesota shooting, Serial rapist

By Jade Walker, CNN

(CNN) — Raging wars. Climate change. Natural disasters. Global pandemics. These issues and others have some preparing for the worst. They’re stockpiling food and water, purchasing guns and medicines, assembling “bug-out bags” and listening to survivalist podcasts. Yet despite what you might imagine when someone says the word “prepper,” many of these people are liberals.

1. Israel-Iran

The weeklong conflict between Israel and Iran shows no signs of de-escalation. Israel’s military said it struck dozens of targets in Iran overnight, including missile production sites and a nuclear research facility in Tehran. Iran’s Red Crescent Society said five hospitals were damaged as a result of Israeli strikes. An Iranian missile was intercepted over Israel, but the fall of munitions reportedly caused several fires in Beer Sheva. Iran also issued an evacuation warning to Israel’s Channel 14 news, which it claims is Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s “propaganda channel.” On Thursday, the White House said that President Donald Trump will decide whether to launch a US strike on Iran within the next two weeks, and in the meantime, diplomatic efforts may proceed. However, Iran has said that it will not engage in further talks with the US until the Israeli attacks end.

2. Hurricane Erick

Erick slammed into Mexico’s Oaxaca state yesterday as a dangerous Category 3 storm. The hurricane unleashed powerful 125 mph winds at the coast and dumped heavy rains inland. Although official damage reports are still pending, photos from the region showed the storm had affected homes, businesses, beaches and boats. Erick is the first major hurricane — Category 3 or greater — on record to hit Mexico before July. As it tracks through Mexico’s steep mountains, the storm is expected to quickly deteriorate and should dissipate by early Friday.

3. National Guard

A federal appeals court has granted a request from President Trump to maintain control of roughly 4,000 National Guardsmen from California. In an unsigned ruling, the 9th US Circuit Court of Appeals rejected arguments by Gov. Gavin Newsom that the president had violated federal law when he seized control of part of the state’s militia to quell anti-ICE protests in Los Angeles. Last week, senior US District Judge Charles Breyer ruled that Trump had not satisfied any of the requirements that must be met to call up a state’s National Guard and that the demonstrations did not constitute an insurrection. More legal wrangling over how Trump is using the guardsmen is expected during a hearing this afternoon.

4. Minnesota shooting

Minnesota State Sen. John Hoffman and his wife, Yvette Hoffman, shared details of the harrowing attack that left them critically injured. Around 2 a.m. last Saturday, the Hoffmans were asleep at home when they heard someone pounding on their front door who identified himself as a police officer. But when the couple and their adult daughter, Hope, opened the door, the man began shooting. The state senator lunged at the gunman and was shot nine times. When his wife tried to push the man and shut the door, she was shot eight times. Hope Hoffman managed to get the door closed and locked, then called 911. After undergoing several surgeries, John Hoffman is now in critical but stable condition; Yvette Hoffman is in stable condition as well. The gunman also shot and killed state Rep. Melissa Hortman and her husband, Mark Hortman, that same night. Authorities later arrested Vance Boelter for the attacks.

5. Serial rapist

One of the worst sex offenders in UK history is going to prison. Zhenhao Zou, 28, who was convicted of sexually assaulting 10 women in the UK and China, was sentenced on Thursday to life behind bars with a minimum term of 24 years. According to prosecutors, Zou would use dating apps to find his victims. He would invite the women to his apartment, then drug and rape them. Zou also filmed some of the attacks using his cell phone and hidden cameras. In March, he was found guilty of rape, false imprisonment, voyeurism and several other offenses, including the possession of extreme pornographic images and the possession of a controlled drug with intent to commit a sexual offense. Police said there could be more than 50 other victims.

BREAKFAST BROWSE

Game 7, baby!

The Indiana Pacers defeated the Oklahoma City Thunder last night, 108-91, and forced a Game 7 of the NBA Finals. The matchup will take place Sunday at the Paycom Center in Oklahoma City.

Beaned in the dugout

Tampa Bay Rays pitcher Hunter Bigge was in the dugout on Thursday night when a foul ball struck him in the cheek. The 27-year-old right-hander flashed a thumbs-up sign as he was carted off the field in a medical cart.

‘Sorry for what happened’

Golfer Wyndham Clark has expressed regret for his behavior last weekend at the US Open. The course at Oakmont Country Club frustrated many of the world’s best golfers.

A ‘life-changing’ raise

The Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders have received a 400% pay increase, according to the docuseries “America’s Sweethearts: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders.” Previously, many of the cheerleaders had to work second jobs just to make ends meet.

He’s back!

After being banned last year, champion eater Joey Chestnut is returning to the Nathan’s Famous Fourth of July Hot Dog Eating Contest. Will he set a new record?

TODAY’S NUMBER

﻿70

That’s how many captive-bred Southern white rhinos — the world’s second-largest land mammal — were transported 2,100 miles from South Africa to the Akagera National Park in Rwanda as part of an initiative to “rewild” them.

TODAY’S QUOTE

“Now I believe that it is a national security interest of the United States for Iran not to have a bomb, but I don’t believe that will be achieved by the United States getting dragged into a war with Iran. And I hope that the Congress will vote against that.”

— Democratic Rep. Ro Khanna, who is co-sponsoring a bill with Republican Rep. Thomas Massie to limit President Trump’s ability to get involved militarily in the conflict between Israel and Iran.

AND FINALLY …

Look, up in the sky!

An astrophotographer recently traveled to West Penwith, England, to witness the beauty of a truly dark night sky.

