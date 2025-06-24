Man charged with supplying chemicals in California fertility clinic bombing has died in custody, officials say

By Josh Campbell, Michelle Watson, CNN

(CNN) — Daniel Jongyon Park — a man federal authorities said provided chemicals to make explosives used to bomb a California fertility clinic in May — has died, according to a statement from the Federal Bureau of Prisons.

On Tuesday “at approximately 7:30 a.m., Daniel Park was found unresponsive at the Metropolitan Detention Center (MDC) in Los Angeles, California,” the statement said. “Responding employees initiated life-saving measures” and called for emergency medical services.

Park was declared dead by hospital personnel, the statement added.

Authorities arrested Park earlier this month at John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York upon his return from Poland.

Prosecutors had accused Park of shipping 180 pounds of ammonium nitrate to Guy Bartkus, who authorities believe bombed the American Reproductive Centers in Palm Springs, California.

Days before the May 17 bombing, Park ordered an additional 90 pounds that were shipped to Bartkus separately, US Attorney Bill Essayli said.

