Fireball spotted over Southeast US, American Meteor Society says

(CNN) — The American Meteor Society has received numerous reports of a fireball over the US Southeast on Thursday afternoon – reports that are logged on its website.

“It looks to be a ‘daytime fireball’ that caused a sonic boom. This is usually indicative of a (meteor) dropping a fireball, but not always,” Mike Hankey, operations manager for the American Meteor Society, told CNN.

The Federal Aviation Administration told CNN that there was no unusual aircraft activity in the area.

“Satellite-based lighting detection show a streak within cloud free sky over the NC/VA border,” the National Weather Service in Charleston said on X.

“This streak was detected between 12:51 to 12:56 p.m.,” NWS added.

Analysis of satellite-based lightning detection by CNN show additional signatures over the Atlanta area.

The Bootids meteor shower, a lower-level meteor shower, is ongoing this week, according to an American Meteor Society list.

CNN has reached out to emergency management officials in South Carolina and North Carolina and Tennessee.

The North American Aerospace Defense Command directed questions to NASA. CNN has reached out to NASA.

