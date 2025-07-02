DHS and FBI warn about potential lone wolf attacks ahead of July 4 celebrations

By John Miller, Holly Yan, CNN

(CNN) — Attacks perpetrated by lone actors are the biggest terrorism threat to July 4th festivities in New York City and elsewhere, federal authorities said in a threat assessment obtained by CNN.

The FBI, the Department of Homeland Security and other law enforcement agencies issued a joint bulletin in late June saying “the most significant terrorism threat facing the Macy’s 4th of July Fireworks stems from lone offenders and small groups of individuals seeking to commit acts of violence.”

“These individuals are often motivated by a broad range of racial, ethnic, political, religious, anti-government, societal, or personal grievances,” the assessment continued.

But the threat is not limited to New York City. The bulletin said other large gatherings could be targeted.

“Special events with high attendance and media coverage … remain attractive targets” for domestic and foreign terrorists and violent extremists who may want to “cause mass casualties or draw attention to their causes,” the bulletin said.

The agencies said they had not received any reports of specific threats at the massive fireworks show or related events. However, “high-profile, large events can draw interest from malicious actors looking for targets of opportunity to perpetrate criminal schemes,” the bulletin said.

Officials issued a similar warning shortly before NOLA New Year’s attack

It’s not uncommon for authorities to issue threat assessments before major events. But several recent, high-profile attacks have spurred additional concern heading into July 4.

“We are concerned about the potential threat of copycat attacks inspired by the 2025 New Year’s Day vehicle-ramming attack in New Orleans and continued FTO (foreign terrorist organization) messaging calling for attacks against Western targets,” the bulletin said.

On January 1, a driver intentionally rammed a 6,000-pound truck into a crowd of revelers in New Orleans’ bustling French Quarter, killing 14 people.

The assailant, a Texas-born Army veteran who served in Afghanistan, was killed in a shootout with police. Investigators later discovered he had recorded several videos before the attack that mentioned his divorce and claimed he had joined ISIS.

Just one month before that massacre, the FBI and DHS warned about the threat of violence from lone offenders and the potential use of vehicle ramming, according to two internal memos obtained by CNN.

The Israel-Hamas war could inspire July 4 attacks, bulletin says

Tensions over the Israel-Hamas war in Gaza have been linked to a spate of recent violence in the United States, and authorities say similar attacks could erupt on July 4.

“Most attackers motivated at least in part by the Israel-HAMAS conflict have selected targets with a symbolic link to Israel, houses of worship, or locations associated with houses of worship. Individuals with grievances linked to the conflict could also perceive large gatherings, such as Independence Day celebrations, as opportunistic targets symbolic of the West in general,” the threat assessment said.

The DHS and FBI cited last month’s firebomb attack in Boulder, Colorado, that targeted a group of demonstrators supporting Israelis who were held hostage by Hamas.

Dozens of people were injured, and an 82-year-old woman died.

The attack marked “the most recent act of terrorist violence in the Homeland motivated by the Israel-HAMAS conflict,” the joint bulletin said. “This attack came shortly after the (May 21) attack killing two Israeli embassy staff in Washington, DC.”

Drones could pose a risk, too

Drones have also raised the specter of possible violence at large holiday events, the threat assessment said.

“Unauthorized unmanned aircraft system (UAS) activities may pose a hazard to participants and attendees, delay events, and disrupt law enforcement operations,” the FBI and DHS said.

“Although we have no credible, specific reporting regarding illicit plans to use UAS to target the Macy’s 4th of July Fireworks, we assess that unauthorized UAS operations have the potential to increase public safety risks.”

While most drones are flown legally by hobbyists, they “have also been used to facilitate terrorist and other criminal acts,” the threat assessment said.

“Various state and nonstate actors have increased their use and modification of short-range UAS to conduct surveillance of adversary positions, drop small munitions on targets, and detonate explosive-laden UAS on impact to targets in conflict zones abroad,” the bulletin said.

“Malicious use of UAS poses a potential risk to spectators, volunteers, security personnel, and first responders in and around the event.”

