‘Ghosted by FEMA,’ teen pilot in trouble, grilling tips: Catch up on the day’s stories

An American influencer was detained in Antarctica while attempting to fly solo to all seven continents. Authorities said 19-year-old Ethan Guo broke "multiple national and international regulations" by changing his flight plan without permission.

1️⃣ ‘We’ve been ghosted’

As hurricane season bears down, a new layer of uncertainty is spreading through the disaster response system. Officials across the country say they’ve encountered a wall of silence from FEMA that’s left them scrambling for answers.

2️⃣ Holiday safety

Attacks perpetrated by lone actors are the biggest terrorism threat to July Fourth festivities in US cities, federal authorities said. High-profile incidents in New Orleans and Boulder, Colorado, have raised concerns about the potential for copycats.

3️⃣ Chilling out

A brutal heat wave is gripping parts of Europe, leaving millions of people struggling to deal with punishing temperatures. They’re coping with the help of electric fans, ice packs and cold showers. Why is air conditioning so rare?

4️⃣ Cultural connections

Researchers sequenced the entire genome of an ancient Egyptian for the first time, revealing unprecedented insight about the ancestry of a man who lived during the time when the first pyramids were built.

5️⃣ Grilling tips

Lots of Americans will be firing up their grills for cookouts this holiday weekend. Chef Tyler Florence offers some advice so you can avoid burnt burgers and scorched steaks — and keep your guests happy.

Watch this

💥 Big boom: A warehouse containing fireworks exploded in Northern California, which sparked several smaller fires. Authorities in Yolo County, near Sacramento, issued an evacuation order for the surrounding area as a precaution.

Top headlines

138 years

🥫 That’s how long Del Monte Foods has been around, but the company best known for its canned fruits and vegetables just filed for bankruptcy and is looking for a buyer.

Check this out

✈️ Step back in time: The elegant Bauhaus airport in Budapest has remained mostly unchanged for nearly 90 years. Its clean lines, circular main hall and curved banisters offer a glimpse into the terminal’s fascinating past.

Quotable

💬 Slippery slope? The attorney and CNN political commentator questioned the humanity of the detention center in Florida’s Everglades and criticized President Donald Trump for raising the possibility of deporting violent American citizens.

Quiz time

🚬 Which European country is banning smoking in all outdoor areas frequented by children?

﻿A. France

B. Germany

C. Spain

D. Italy

Good vibes

🕹️ Adult arcade: Chuck E. Cheese isn’t just for kids anymore. The chain is opening a spinoff of the children’s version with a mix of nostalgic games — such as Donkey Kong and Mortal Kombat — and “old-school merch” for sale.

﻿🧠 Quiz answer: A. Starting July 1, France banned smoking in parks, beaches, public gardens, bus stops, school entrances and sports venues.

