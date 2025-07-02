White supremacist charged in an alleged plot to solicit the murder of federal officials

By Holmes Lybrand, CNN

(CNN) — A member of a chat-based White supremacy group has been charged in an alleged plot to solicit the murder of federal officials – including a senator and federal judge – through an online “kill list” he allegedly helped create.

Noah Lamb, 24, was charged in federal court in Northern California with eight counts, including soliciting the murder of federal officials and a conspiracy to assassinate federal officials, according to court records.

Lamb, along with two other individuals who were charged last year in the conspiracy, allegedly helped create what they called “The List” – targeting perceived enemies of White supremacist accelerationism, an ideology centered around the belief that terrorism is necessary to ignite a race war that will create a White ethnostate in the US, prosecutors say.

The group, known as the Terrorgram Collective, includes a network of users and group chats on the private messaging platform Telegram. The group, which Lamb was allegedly part of for several years, created the list and disseminated to its members.

One of Lamb’s responsibilities in the group, according to the charging documents, was to identify certain targets and find their home addresses and any other information that could be included in the kill list to help others find and target people on the list.

Court documents say the list included a US senator described as being an “Anti-White, Anti-gun, Jewish Senator” as well as a federal judge who the White supremacy group saw as an “invader” from a foreign country as well as someone they called “first [racial slur] US Attorney.”

The list would include photographs of the targets along with their name, address, and, sometimes, the target’s spouse, court documents say, along with an image of a rifle and “a short description of why the target should be assassinated.”

Lamb was arrested Tuesday, and the Justice Department is asking he continue to be detained. Agents found White supremacist literature and gun parts with him, prosecutors said.

A lawyer for Lamb was not listed in court records of the case.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2025 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.