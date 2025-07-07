Officer shot and man with rifle killed after exchange of fire at Border Patrol facility in Texas

By Holmes Lybrand, CNN

(CNN) — A 27-year-old man with a rifle and tactical gear was killed Monday morning after exchanging fire with law enforcement officers at a Border Patrol facility in McAllen, Texas, injuring several.

A Department of Homeland Security spokesperson said the man “opened fire at the entrance of the United States Border Patrol sector annex” and “Border Patrol agents and local police helped neutralize the shooter.”

The DHS spokesperson said two officers, including one shot in the knee, and a Border Patrol employee were injured. “All three have gone to the hospital. This is an ongoing investigation led by the FBI,” the spokesperson said.

McAllen Police Chief Victor Rodriguez identified the suspected shooter as 27-year-old Ryan Luis. Rodriguez said at a news conference that Luis was connected to a Michigan address and a vehicle with Michigan tags.

“He was loaded for bear,” the chief said, adding that “another rifle and other assaultive weapons” were found in the suspect’s car. Rodriguez said the suspect was able to shoot dozens of rounds of ammunition before quickly being killed by federal agents.

During the shooting, one officer with the McAllen police was “struck by a round,” according to Rodriguez. “He got hit in the knee — he’s going to be fine,” the chief said.

“Border Patrol agents returned fire” and killed the suspect, the chief told reporters. The exchange of bullets included dozens of rounds, Rodriguez said.

He added that officials “have no reason to believe at this time that there are any more particular threats in this area.”

The FBI is leading the investigation, Rodriguez said in response to unanswered questions about a possible motive for Monday’s shooting.

“There is not enough known,” Rodriguez said. “When someone drives onto a parking lot and opens fire, there is some premeditation involved.”

The suspect’s vehicle was spray-painted with the phrase “Cordis Die,” which appears in a “Call of Duty” video game, according to a local law enforcement official and a source familiar with the matter.

Rodriguez said Luis was reported missing from the nearby town of Weslaco, Texas, early Monday. The chief would not elaborate on who reported Luis missing. CNN has reached out to the Weslaco Police Department for more information.

The National Border Patrol Council, the union that represents Border Patrol employees, said in a statement, “We are thankful for the prayers for our agents and personnel. Targeted violence will not be tolerated and will be dealt with swiftly. Justice will be served. Our agents and law enforcement partners will not back down.”

Monday’s shooting comes after several other violent incidents at federal immigration facilities and amid rising tensions throughout the country over the Trump administration’s immigration enforcement policies.

On Friday, a local police officer was shot and several armed individuals were arrested at an incident near an Immigration and Customs Enforcement detention facility in Alvarado, Texas, according to the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office.

And in Portland, Oregon, local police said they “observed a number of enforcement activities by federal law enforcement” on Friday outside another ICE facility, which has been the site of numerous protests in recent weeks.

Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche mentioned the two incidents on Saturday — calling them “attacks” on DHS facilities — and said on X that the Department of Justice has “zero tolerance for assaults on federal officers or property.”

This story and headline have been updated with additional details.

