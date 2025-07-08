How megalaw affects workers, Rubio impersonator, processed meat: Catch up on the day’s stories

By Daniel Wine, CNN

👋 Welcome to 5 Things PM! Someone using AI to impersonate Secretary of State Marco Rubio contacted at least five people — including three foreign ministers, a US governor and a member of Congress. A diplomatic cable said the unknown cyber actor created an account on the messaging platform Signal.

Here’s what else you might have missed during your busy day.

5 things

1️⃣ Workers and wages

President Donald Trump’s megabill is now a megalaw with wide-reaching implications for many Americans. He says it will boost the economy and put more money in people’s pockets, especially for hourly workers — but the outcomes aren’t always that cut and dry.

2️⃣ Cuts and chaos

The Trump administration’s broadsides against scientific research have caused unprecedented upheaval at the National Cancer Institute. There has been an exodus of clinicians, scientists and other staffers. Some were fired, and others are leaving in exasperation.

3️⃣ ‘No safe amount’

Nutrition experts say there’s strong evidence against eating processed meat based on a new study about the connection between diet and the risk of major diseases. Researchers also found elevated danger from consuming soda and trans fatty acids.

4️⃣ Ancient ruins

Archaeologists unveiled a Peruvian city that was a thriving hub of trade more than 3,000 years ago. The site — now open for tourism — includes a modern interpretation center, reception areas and walking routes through the preserved ruins.

5️⃣ Speedy serves

Men’s and women’s tennis pros are serving faster than ever before, reaching speeds that were once thought to be impossible. Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard unleashed a 153 mph rocket at Wimbledon this year. Here’s how they do it.

Watch this

🩸Let’s tick together: These unwelcome summer guests could put you and your family at risk for serious diseases. Experts explain how to stay safe and what steps to take if you get bitten.

Top headlines

At least 161 missing and 109 dead in catastrophic Texas flooding, governor says

Supreme Court backs Trump’s effort to dramatically reshape federal government for now

International Criminal Court issues arrest warrants for Taliban leaders, accusing them of persecuting women

3 billion

🌌 That’s how many light-years away a newly discovered “fossil galaxy” is from Earth, offering astronomers a glimpse into cosmic history.

Check this out

🐦‍⬛ Soaring again: Bearded vultures were hunted to extinction in the Alps, but conservation efforts have spurred a remarkable recovery.

Quotable

💬 ‘Blatant and vile’: The organization condemned Trump for using the word “Shylock” to decry amoral money lenders at a rally. The president said he wasn’t aware that some people view the term as antisemitic.

Quiz time

✈️ TSA will no longer require all passengers to remove what at airport security checkpoints in the US?

﻿A. Jackets

B. Phones

C. Shoes

D. Sunglasses

⬇️ Scroll down for the answer.

Good vibes

⚾ Big hitter: Barry Bonds will be getting a statue outside the Giants’ home stadium where he set baseball’s career home run record, the team’s CEO said. Bonds played in San Francisco for 15 years, and he set the single-season Major League Baseball record with 73 homers in 2001.

﻿🧠 Quiz answer: C. Passengers going through airport security in the US will no longer have to take off their shoes.

